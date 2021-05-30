Toyota Prius Nightshade debuts with sinister all-black look

- Part of growing Nightshade line-up

- Can be had with a different colour scheme as well

Toyota is expanding its Nightshade line-up with the latest one to join the fray is the amiable family hybrid – the Prius. Its aerodynamically streamlined body now finished in an all-black theme, the Prius Nightshade looks sinister as if it’s joining the ‘Dark Side’.

Available on the FWD and AWD-e grades, the Prius Nightshade edition can be had in the ‘Midnight Black Metallic’ paint, but for those who find it too evil, there’s the option of a white and silver paint job as well. Its exterior highlights include black finishes on headlight accents, mirror caps, door handles, rear deck spoiler and shark fin antenna. It rides on 17-inch five-spoke alloy wheels on the FWD, and 15-inch on the AWD-e, paired with black inserts and lug nuts.

On the inside, standard SofTex wrapped heated and power-adjustable are present with heated steering wheel and semi-gloss black centre console bringing additional features to the Nightshade package. Also standard is the seven-inch touchscreen and six-speaker JBL sound system with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and Amazon Alexa compatibility. A SiriusXM 3-month All Access trial subscription is also thrown in for the Nightshade customers. In terms of safety, there’s the TSS-2.0 suite offered as a standard fitment with its plethora of active and passive safety features.

Similar to all the other Nightshade models, there are no changes to the powertrain of the Prius. It continues to be powered by a 1.8-litre four-cylinder petrol engine paired to two motor-generators through e-CVT.

The Toyota Prius Nightshade will go on sale in the American markets in the coming few weeks although prices are yet to be revealed. It might also make its way to the European and Asian markets where the standard Prius is already on sale.