CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Toyota Prius Nightshade debuts with sinister all-black look

    Authors Image

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    551 Views
    Toyota Prius Nightshade debuts with sinister all-black look

    -         Part of growing Nightshade line-up

    -         Can be had with a different colour scheme as well

    Toyota is expanding its Nightshade line-up with the latest one to join the fray is the amiable family hybrid – the Prius. Its aerodynamically streamlined body now finished in an all-black theme, the Prius Nightshade looks sinister as if it’s joining the ‘Dark Side’.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Available on the FWD and AWD-e grades, the Prius Nightshade edition can be had in the ‘Midnight Black Metallic’ paint, but for those who find it too evil, there’s the option of a white and silver paint job as well. Its exterior highlights include black finishes on headlight accents, mirror caps, door handles, rear deck spoiler and shark fin antenna. It rides on 17-inch five-spoke alloy wheels on the FWD, and 15-inch on the AWD-e, paired with black inserts and lug nuts.

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    On the inside, standard SofTex wrapped heated and power-adjustable are present with heated steering wheel and semi-gloss black centre console bringing additional features to the Nightshade package. Also standard is the seven-inch touchscreen and six-speaker JBL sound system with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and Amazon Alexa compatibility. A SiriusXM 3-month All Access trial subscription is also thrown in for the Nightshade customers. In terms of safety, there’s the TSS-2.0 suite offered as a standard fitment with its plethora of active and passive safety features.

    Side Badge

    Similar to all the other Nightshade models, there are no changes to the powertrain of the Prius. It continues to be powered by a 1.8-litre four-cylinder petrol engine paired to two motor-generators through e-CVT.

    The Toyota Prius Nightshade will go on sale in the American markets in the coming few weeks although prices are yet to be revealed. It might also make its way to the European and Asian markets where the standard Prius is already on sale.

    Right Front Three Quarter
    Toyota Prius Image
    Toyota Prius
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    European-spec Jeep Wrangler 4xe hybrid revealed

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming Cars
    Renault Kwid

    Renault Kwid

    ₹ 3.18 Lakh
    onwards
    OFFERS
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA35

    Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA35

    ₹ 57.30 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    25thMAY
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Hyundai Alcazar

    Hyundai Alcazar

    ₹ 15.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - May 2021 (Tentative)
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • toyota-cars
    • other brands
    Toyota Fortuner

    Toyota Fortuner

    ₹ 30.36 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Toyota-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Toyota Prius Nightshade debuts with sinister all-black look