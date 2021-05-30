CarWale
    Mahindra Thar accumulates over 55,000 bookings, 47 per cent bookings for automatic

    Nikhil Puthran

    - Mahindra Thar registers over 55,000 bookings in India in last eight months

    - 47 per cent bookings are for automatic variants

    - Mahindra likely to introduce a five-door Thar sometime in 2022

    The second-generation Mahindra Thar was launched in India in October 2020. The off-road vehicle has emerged strongly in the Indian market and has accumulated over 55,000 bookings, wherein 47 per cent of the bookings are for the automatic variant. The SUV is available in both petrol and diesel engine options. 

    The Mahindra Thar has emerged as the safest off-roader with a four-star safety rating by the Global NCAP. Addressing customers' demand for a five-door version, Mahindra is likely to introduce a longer wheelbase version in India sometime in 2022. Mechanically, the five-door version will continue to be powered by the existing powertrain options. To learn more about the five-door Mahindra Thar, click here.

    Under the hood, the Mahindra Thar is available in two engine options. The 2.0-litre, four-cylinder mStallion petrol engine generates 150bhp and 320Nm of torque. While the diesel version is powered by a 2.2-litre mHawk engine that produces 130bhp and 320Nm of torque. These engines can be had in either six-speed manual or six-speed automatic options. The rugged off-roader gets a four-wheel drive system and a manual-shift transfer case.

    Mahindra Thar
    ₹ 12.12 Lakh onwards
