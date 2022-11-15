CarWale

    Mercedes-Benz's upcoming CLE-Class takes its testing to Nurburgring

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    -        Two-door coupe positioned between C and E

    -         Will get 43 and 53 AMG versions as well

    Mercedes-Benz is secretly testing a completely new two-door model, which will be a replacement for the discontinued C-Coupe and E-Coupe. It is expected to go by the name CLE-Class and be positioned between the C-Class and E-Class sedans. After a sighting in August, a test mule of the CLE-Class was spotted at Nurburging after losing some of its camouflage. 

    Right Front Three Quarter

    The prototype spotted earlier in August was wearing a production body already. The peeled-off camo showed a blue-coloured paint inside. This prototype had a red body under the same peeled-off area. Moreover, under the camo, the styling of the CLE appears to have adopted a different styling than both the C-Class and E-Class. 

    There are no images of the cabin yet. But given the new design layout followed by all Three-Pointed Stars of late, we won’t be surprised if the cabin gets a large floating screen with the latest MBUX interface. There might be a 2+2 seating option in this two-door Merc as well. 

    Right Side View

    With the coupe body, the CLE will have a sportier stance, a sharper shoulder crease, a raked roofline, and a tauter rear. There will also be a convertible version at a later date. According to reports, the CLE-Coupe and the convertible version will also be underpinned on the MRA 2 platform. They will also share engine options, including the high-performance 43 and 53 AMG versions. 

    Right Front Three Quarter

    We expect a global premiere of the new CLE-Class either before the turn of the calendar or in early 2023. It will also make its India debut when it goes on sale by the middle of next year.

