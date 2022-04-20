CarWale
    Mahindra announces discount offers for April 2022

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    13,041 Views
    Mahindra announces discount offers for April 2022

    - Mahindra XUV700 and Mahindra Thar continue to witness long waiting period

    - Prices of passenger vehicles hiked by up to 2.5 per cent 

    With the recently announced price hike, Mahindra has also listed the discount offers on several of its models for this month. While Mahindra Thar and Mahindra XUV700 continue to be offered without any offers and demand a high waiting period, several models like the Scorpio, XUV300, Bolero, and Alturas G4 attract high discounts. Read on to know the model-wise offers. 

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    The Mahindra XUV300 can be had this month with a cash discount of up to Rs 30,003, an exchange bonus of up to Rs 25,000, a corporate discount of Rs 4,000, and other discounts up to Rs 10,000. The XUV300 can be had across four variants with both petrol and diesel powertrains along with manual and automated transmissions. 

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Meanwhile, the Scorpio attracts an exchange discount of up to Rs 15,000, a corporate discount of Rs 4,000, and other offers of up to Rs 15,000. The new-gen Scorpio that has been in development for almost two years now is expected to make its debut this year. To know more about it, click here

    Left Front Three Quarter

    The Marazzo MPV gets a cash discount and exchange bonus of up to Rs 20,000 and Rs 15,000, respectively. The corporate discount meanwhile, is capped at Rs 5,200. The flagship Mahindra Alturas G4 gets the highest discount this month. It includes an exchange bonus of up to Rs 50,000, a corporate discount of Rs 11,500, and other offers of up to Rs 20,000.

    The Mahindra Bolero SUV can be bought this month with an exchange of up to Rs 15,000, a corporate discount of Rs 3,000, and other benefits worth Rs 6,000. 

    There are no ongoing offers on Mahindra Thar and Mahindra XUV700. 

    Mahindra XUV300 Image
    Mahindra XUV300
    ₹ 8.41 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
     Previous 
    Volvo hikes car prices by up to four per cent
     Next 
    Maruti Suzuki Alto and S-Presso select variants discontinued

