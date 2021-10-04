CarWale
    Mahindra Thar gathers 75,000 bookings in 12 months

    Jay Shah

    - 25 per cent of the total bookings are for petrol variants

    - Automatic trims account for 50 per cent of the bookings 

    Mahindra Thar has received a tremendous response ever since its launch last year. The SUV has now completed a year on Indian roads and managed to accumulate 75,000 bookings. 

    Mahindra states that over 40 per cent of bookings received for the Thar were by millennials. Additionally, over 50 per cent of the customers opted for the automatic variant while 25 per cent of the reservations were received for the petrol trims. In July 2021, the Indian carmaker hiked the prices of the SUV by up to one lakh rupees, details of which can be read here. Another milestone achieved by the Thar was an impressive four-star Global NCAP crash test rating in November 2020. 

    On the flip side, the widespread semiconductor supply shortage has caused disruption in the production of the Thar resulting in a waiting period of over six months. 

    The Thar can be had in both petrol and diesel powertrains. The 2.0-litre petrol generates 150bhp and 300Nm torque while the potent 2.2-litre diesel mill produces 130bhp and 300Nm of peak torque. A six-speed manual and six-speed automatic transmission are common for both the guise. We have driven the Mahindra Thar and you can read our first-drive review here.

