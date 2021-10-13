2021 Volvo S90 and XC60 to be launched in India on 19 October

- XC60 to come with a mild-hybrid powertrain

- Both get upgraded features and enhanced ADAS system

With popular Indian festivals around the corner, most carmakers in the country are preparing to launch new products. One among these is Swedish automaker Volvo with two new cars in the offing, namely the S90 and XC60. To be launched on 19 October 2021, Volvo has updated both the vehicles in terms of features and basic exterior changes.

To begin with, the S90 features redesigned bumpers, taillights, alloy wheels and a new ducktail spoiler. Besides that, the most noticeable update on the inside is the latest Google-powered infotainment system integrated into a nine-inch vertical infotainment display. Apart from that, the S90 is likely to be equipped with an enhanced advanced driver assistance system.

Presently, in a few western markets, the S90 comes with a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine paired with a plug-in hybrid system. Using battery energy, the sedan can travel up to 90km in its pure electric mode. However, Volvo has not yet declared whether it will bring the same powertrain to India.

Moving on to the XC60, this facelift features reworked bumpers, grille and alloy wheels. In addition, it is equipped with the newest Android-powered infotainment system. Besides that, the infotainment also gets a host of new features, especially Google apps.

Volvo is highly likely to offer a 2.0-litre in-line four-cylinder petrol motor in the new XC60 that will be mated to an automatic transmission. Additionally, this engine is shared with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system for improved acceleration and engine/start-stop functionality.

Once launched in the country, the S90 will take on the Audi A6, BMW 5 Series, Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB and the recently arrived Lexus ES. Meanwhile, the XC60 will compete against the upcoming Audi Q5, BMW X3, Land Rover Discovery Sport, Lexus NX and Mercedes-Benz GLC.