Volvo XC40 mild-hybrid First Drive Review

Is the cabin any good?

Volvo has not fiddled much with the cabin and the overall design, layout, and even the quality levels remain intact. And we feel this is a good thing as Volvo’s vertically-stacked elements along with a minimalist approach to the design make it look like one of the well-appointed cabins in this segment. Then, the dashboard continues to follow an all-black theme with a subtle dark wooden inlay insert at the centre. However, our favourite element here is the new eye-catching backlit glass gear knob that looks premium and is sure to impress the owner.

What’s new on this facelift is the updated fully-digital instrument cluster and the nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system that is now powered by Google. While the driver’s display isn’t as configurable as we would have liked, the infotainment unit now gets in-built Google Maps along with Google’s voice assistant. On the flip side, Apple phone users will have to keep a cable handy to use the CarPlay function. Even the system-integrated HVAC controls are a bit fiddly because of lack of physical controls.

Having said that, the front seats are supremely comfortable and with power adjustment and tilt and telescopic operatable steering wheel, one can easily find the right driving position and the XC40 remembers it with two memory settings onboard. The four-way lumbar support and a manually-extendable seat base further ensure a comfortable stay on long journeys. Also, there are ample storage spaces all around the cabin. The front and rear door pockets can easily fit in big bottles whereas the centre space can have two cup holders. What impressed us were the small and neatly laid cubby spaces, like the one at the front of the armrest and at the rear, near both sides of the seat base.

Talking about the rear seats, these aren’t the best ones but you do get some room here. However, we found the backrest angle to be a bit too upright and then the seats are low set with short seat base, thus taller occupants will have to sit in a knees-up position. But you do get a panoramic sunroof for an airier feel and the practicality bits include two USB ports and an armrest with two cup holders.

Even the luggage space is thoughtfully designed as it not only gets a 60:40 split rear seat but also a small cutout to access the belongings in the boot while seated at the rear. Then there are small but useful inclusions like hooks on both sides, a 12-volt socket, a two-step folding carpet with additional underneath space, and an electric tailgate with gesture control.