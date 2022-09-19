Hyundai Venue N Line First Drive Review

Is the cabin any good?

Unlike the standard Venue that follows a dual-tone black and beige colour theme, this N Line version gets an all-black treatment. While it does lend the cabin a sporty feel, the single shade theme feels a bit plain and may not be of everyone’s taste. However, the sprinkled red inserts on the AC controls and vents, door pads, gear stalk, as well as on the piping of the leatherette seats do feel sporty.

The bigger changes, though are the new N-branded three-spoke steering wheel with large paddle shifters and leather-capped gear knob again, with the ‘N’ logo. The front seats are identical to the ones in the standard one but are draped in black leatherette upholstery which are further accentuated with a chequered flag design and N-branding below the headrest. The overall space and comfort haven’t changed and it continues to be similar like on the Venue. The mix of hard and soft plastics, adequate storage spaces, and well-appointed cabin remain the USPs of the N Line as well.

Since the N Line is based on the top-spec SX (O) variant of the standard Venue, it is already festooned with a mix of essential and feel-good features such as a digital instrument cluster, a powered driver seat, an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with built-in navigation, connected car tech, and an electric sunroof. What the N Line benefits over the existing offerings are metal pedals, red ambient lighting on the dashboard, a sliding centre armrest, an electrochromic IRVM, and a dash camera. Since the dash camera needs a memory card to store the captured footage, we couldn’t test the quality of the video. Having said that, the unit has two, front and rear cameras and is a very useful accessory.

The Venue N Line boasts safety features such as six airbags, ISOFIX child seat anchorages in the rear seat, a reverse parking camera with sensors, and disc brakes on all four wheels. The N Line can be had in N6 and N8 variants where the base N6 variant is also extremely well equipped making the N Line family more accessible. The difference between both trims is Rs 1 lakh where the N6 misses out on side and curtain airbags, electrochromic IRVM, rear armrest, 60:40 split rear seats, dash camera, and electric adjustment for the driver seat.