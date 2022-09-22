Volvo XC90 B6 Ultimate facelift — First Drive Review

Is the cabin any good?

The addition of more features to an already established cabin has further enhanced this package. Volvo has focused on bringing in new features like an updated air purifier, a heads-up display, a 19-speaker Bowers and Wilkins audio system, connected tech, and an Android-powered infotainment system with in-built Google services. You can log in with your Google ID, access all systems, including home automated systems, download more apps from Google services, and play music directly without having to connect your phone or Android Auto as on other systems. Apple phone users would, however, require a cable to connect to CarPlay.

Moreover, the latest Volvo app helps to lock/unlock the car, precondition your vehicle, and provides 24-hour support, among many other features. What's more, the instrument cluster has also been upgraded with integrated maps and looks likeable, but it could have been a bit more customisable.

Nonetheless, safety-wise, there's no compromise as it’s paramount to Volvo. Apart from the usual support systems like seven airbags, pre-tensioners, whiplash protection, hill hold, auto wipers, 360 camera, updated park assist system, etc., there are more notable features. These include a blind spot monitoring system with cross-traffic alerts, rear impact warning, adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping aid with steer assist, and more, which worked flawlessly with clear road markings.

The cabin still remains posh with soft leather adorning the seats and dash. This comes along with contrasting matte inlays and brushed aluminium surfaces. There are full-sized bottle-holders and even cup-holders in a cabin that remembers your seat adjustments for that perfect driving position. I still felt a bit disappointed that no updates were made for the second-row occupants. Given the good space and comfort, this one could have pampered with massaging seats or at least kept the rear passengers entertained with some screens. These aren't captain seats, but a bench and thankfully with slide, recline, and even fold flat function.

Now, although third-row access continues to be tedious, two medium-sized adults can fit in with enough shoulder room. But the lack of under-thigh support will discourage them from spending hours here on a long journey. Yet, there's adequate luggage space even with all three rows up. And then, folding down the split seats provides enough versatility to fit in the luggage of different sizes and shapes.