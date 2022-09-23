Lexus UX300e First Drive Review

Is the cabin any good?

Despite it being a crossover, stepping into the UX is like getting inside a low-slung sports car. It's low and you’d have to bend in to enter. Once inside, you are welcomed by a typical Lexus-style cabin. It’s not very fancy, but neither is it boring to look at. You can call it quirky though. And the quality of the materials here is top-notch still.

There’s a combination of blue and black on the sculpted dashboard which carves in, juts out, and flows in a very eccentric manner. The old interface infotainment system sits snuggly atop the dashboard in line with the view and has the unique touchpad interface to operate. However, newer Lexus models have replaced the touchpad and the old screen for a larger head-unit with a modern interface and we expected something similar in the UX. Then, even the buttons of the air-con, among others have a distinct style to them. They are not very tactile, but feel soft and nice and should be long-lasting as well.

The steering is taken from the previous-gen NX and feels solid to hold, like the rest of the cabin. But even at its highest setting, it feels quite low. Hence, you will need to power down these electric seats further lower for better ergonomics. The seats are comfortable, providing support in all the right amounts and get heated and cooled function too. You even get heated steering.

The instrument cluster is a combination of analogue and digital. We have never seen an analogue dial to indicate battery charge in an EV ever before. And the digital driver’s display is simple and easy to read even on the move. Besides this, you also get a heads-up display. Then there are quirky features like the volume control, which is under the panel and the armrest storage that can open both ways.

Moving to the second row, the doors don’t open very wide and getting inside isn’t quite graceful. Moreover, space at the back is limited. But more importantly, this is an electric car with a battery placed under the flooring. So the compromise can be seen here. You are bound to sit with the knees propped up, which won’t be comfortable for taller passengers. Now, although the headroom is just enough for my size, the seats do provide good back support.

The rear passengers get heated seats too, but no cooling function. We wished the sunroof was a panoramic one because it does feel a bit tight in the back seat. As for the storage, there’s no space on the door pads but you get two cup holders in the folding armrest. Even the shoulder room isn’t great and the quality of plastic sees a drastic drop compared to the front row seats. Under the electric tailgate, the UX has a boot capacity of 367litres. And if you still want more space, there’s 60:40 split folding for the rear seats.

Although it is an entry-level Lexus, the UX is not short on the feature list. Apart from a 10.3-inch infotainment screen, you get a 13-speaker Mark & Levinson sound system, a heads-up display, cooled and heated front seats, heated rear seats, heated steering, sunroof, auto headlamps and wipers, LED lights with headlamp washers, wireless charger, two-zone climate control, and smartphone connectivity. In terms of safety, the UX300e has six airbags, auto brakes, blind spot alert, rear traffic alert, hills assist, ISOFIX, and a 360-degree camera. In fact, the UX has bagged five stars in Euro NCAP crash tests.