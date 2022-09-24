Citroen C5 Aircross Facelift First Drive Review

The front seats are relatively wide and comfy, and the side bolstering is enough to make it noticeable, though not as snug as a performance-oriented car would. But then that’s not what Citroen is aiming at anyway. The priority here is comfort, and that is there in plenty. We did miss the ventilation on these seats though, more so due to the humid weather on that particular day. Carried over from the previous iteration are the electrically-adjustable driver seat and manually adjustable front passenger seat. What did bother us in particular though, was the recline function for the latter, which involved rotating a knob multiple times, unlike most cars which have a lever and get the job done quicker and easier. Moving over to the second row, you have, unlike most cars in the market today, three individually carved-out seats in a 40:20:40 ratio. All three of them can be folded or reclined based on one’s requirements, be it moving houses or hauling a surfboard. The legroom is plenty, and the under-thigh support is just about adequate. There are subtle blue stitchings all across the seats and dashboard which make for a good contrast with the grey theme of the seats, which otherwise get a white stitch pattern.

The boot can be accessed by sliding a leg below the rear bumper, giving access to 580 litres of space to store luggage. Fold the second-row seats and this number almost triples to 1630 litres. There are also hooks where customers can mount nets or loop, but only up to a permissible capacity of 100kg. The inside of the tailgate, which houses the button for the electrically closing boot lid, also gets a separate section to keep the hazard triangle. Cubby holes and small storage spaces too are in good numbers. The front row gets space to sow away items below the hand rest, including a small separate section for coins and toll receipts. Sitting right ahead are two cup holders, while the glovebox has two sections, one of which can be cordoned off for a valet with the help of a key. The doors can easily take in a one-litre bottle, and then some more knick-knacks. The instrument console gets a minor design update too and is now cleaner than before. Sitting at its top is the tachometer, and positioned below it is the speedometer, all in the digital avatar. The smaller console on the right displays the gear position and temperature gauge. At the same time, the one on the left showcases the fuel gauge and various other menus, including the drive modes, which can be toggled via the steering-mounted controls.