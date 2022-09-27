Volvo XC40 B4 Ultimate launched — Now in Pictures

Volvo India recently expanded its portfolio with a range of petrol-hybrid cars. The carmaker has launched the facelift versions of XC40, XC60, XC90, and the S90. Still, the most-awaited version was the XC40 which now gets a mild-hybrid powertrain and many more updates to keep it abreast with the competition. Here's a picture gallery of the SUV unveiled at the event in Mumbai.

The refreshed Volvo XC40 B4 Ultimate is priced at Rs 45.90 lakh (ex-showroom). However, the carmaker is offering it at Rs 43.20 lakh for a limited time period this ongoing festive season.

This petrol mild-hybrid SUV comes with a 48V battery, is powered by a 1,969cc engine, and comes mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. Power has been uprated to 194bhp and 300Nm.

Features on the Volvo XC40 facelift model include an Android-powered infotainment system with Google services, a 14-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, and an air purifier with a PM 2.5 sensor.

Other noteworthy safety features include a Blind Spot Information System, front and rear park assistance, adaptive cruise control, pilot assist, and many more apart from the usual safety suite.