    Volvo XC40 B4 Ultimate launched — Now in Pictures

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    511 Views
    Volvo XC40 B4 Ultimate launched — Now in Pictures

    Volvo India recently expanded its portfolio with a range of petrol-hybrid cars. The carmaker has launched the facelift versions of XC40, XC60, XC90, and the S90. Still, the most-awaited version was the XC40 which now gets a mild-hybrid powertrain and many more updates to keep it abreast with the competition. Here's a picture gallery of the SUV unveiled at the event in Mumbai.

    Volvo XC40 Front View

    The refreshed Volvo XC40 B4 Ultimate is priced at Rs 45.90 lakh (ex-showroom). However, the carmaker is offering it at Rs 43.20 lakh for a limited time period this ongoing festive season.

    Volvo XC40 Rear Badge

    This petrol mild-hybrid SUV comes with a 48V battery, is powered by a 1,969cc engine, and comes mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. Power has been uprated to 194bhp and 300Nm.

    Volvo XC40 Dashboard

    Features on the Volvo XC40 facelift model include an Android-powered infotainment system with Google services, a 14-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, and an air purifier with a PM 2.5 sensor.

    Volvo XC40 Infotainment System

    Other noteworthy safety features include a Blind Spot Information System, front and rear park assistance, adaptive cruise control, pilot assist, and many more apart from the usual safety suite.

    Volvo XC40 Right Rear Three Quarter
    Volvo XC40 Image
    Volvo XC40
    ₹ 43.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Electric Octavia expected to be third EV from Skoda

