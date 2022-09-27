Electric Octavia expected to be third EV from Skoda

- Will follow Enyaq and the production version of the Vision 7S Concept

- Might not be based on the familiar MEB platform

Skoda has already promised three pure electric vehicles before the turn of the decade. First of the three is the Enyaq iV (and its coupe version). Following it will be the production version of the Vision 7S concept we saw last month, which will be an electric MPV. Now, the third in line to wear the pure-electric badging for Skoda would be their high-selling Octavia.

The next update for the Octavia is a mid-life update set for MY2024, and with this, the EV version would arrive alongside the standard ICE one. The electric Octavia will be based on Skoda’s upcoming SSP electric platform instead of Volkswagen Group’s MEB underpinnings. It is likely to have a dual motor setup in the standard form, while the RS version will add another motor at the rear axle making it AWD.

Surprisingly, Skoda isn’t opting for their Superb flagship sedan for the pure EV version. This might be due to the higher demand for Octavia in many international markets. The Czech carmaker already sells PHEV versions of the Superb and Octavia, and these will continue to be on sale alongside the EV derivatives.