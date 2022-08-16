CarWale
    New Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 lower variant arrives at dealerships

    Aditya Nadkarni

    - The Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 will be launched in India on 18 August

    - The model will be sold alongside the current-gen Alto 800

    Maruti Suzuki is preparing for the launch of the new Alto K10 which is scheduled to take place on 18 August, 2022. New images shared on the web reveal that the next-gen model has now begun arriving at local dealerships across the country.

    Maruti Suzuki New Alto K10 Right Rear Three Quarter

    As seen in the spy shots, the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 is likely to be a lower-level variant, as it misses out on the wheel caps. This unit gets silver-coloured steel wheels, compared to the top-spec variant that gets black-coloured steel wheels with silver wheel covers. 

    A few other notable features of the new Maruti Alto K10 include fender-mounted turn indicators, a new large single-piece grille, new front and rear bumpers, sweptback halogen headlamps, squared tail lights, a conventional antenna, an integrated spoiler, and a high-mounted stop lamp.

    Maruti Suzuki New Alto K10 Right Front Three Quarter

    Inside, the upcoming Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 is confirmed to come equipped with features such as a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system, steering-mounted controls, and an all-black theme with silver accents. The hatchback is expected to be offered in seven variants.

    Under the hood, the 2022 Maruti Alto will be powered by 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, K10C petrol engine that will produce 66bhp and 89Nm of torque. This motor will be paired with a five-speed manual unit and an AMT unit. The new Alto K10 will be sold alongside the current-gen Alto 800.

