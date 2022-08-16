CarWale
    2022 Mahindra Scorpio Classic launch slated for 20 August

    Gajanan Kashikar

    1,952 Views
    2022 Mahindra Scorpio Classic launch slated for 20 August

    Mahindra is all set to launch the refreshed Scorpio Classic in India on 20 August, 2022. The updated SUV will be available in two variants, namely S and S11 across a single powertrain option. Besides this, Mahindra will offer a choice of five paint options including Napoli Black, Red Rage, Pearl White, D’sat Silver, and Galaxy Grey.

    Mahindra Scorpio Classic Right Rear Three Quarter

    With this update, the Scorpio Classic will get a redesigned grille, new Mahindra logo — the ‘twin peaks’ at the front and back, projector headlamps, fog lamps, daytime running lights located in the reshaped bumper, and redesigned 17-inch alloy wheels.

    On the inside, the most significant change comes in the form of a new nine-inch touchscreen infotainment. Moreover, the interior now features a two-tone beige and black scheme, while the dashboard, steering, wheel, and door pads get gloss black inserts. Besides this, Mahindra has also bestowed it with cruise control, wireless phone mirroring, engine start/stop switch, ABS with EBD, dual front airbags, rear parking sensors, and so on.

    Mahindra Scorpio Classic Right Side View

    The Mahindra Scorpio Classic is powered by a 2.2-litre, four-cylinder, turbocharged mHawk diesel engine mated to a six-speed manual gearbox. This motor delivers 130bhp and 300Nm of torque — the same as the Thar. Meanwhile, the Scorpio Classic will be on sale alongside the new-generation Scorpio-N.

    Mahindra Scorpio Classic Image
    Mahindra Scorpio Classic
    ₹ 12.00 - 16.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
