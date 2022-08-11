CarWale
    New-gen Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 to be sold alongside the Alto 800

    Aditya Nadkarni

    New-gen Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 to be sold alongside the Alto 800

    - Bookings for the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto began earlier this week

    - The all-new model will be launched in India on 18 August

    Earlier this week, Maruti Suzuki officially commenced bookings of the new-gen Alto K10 for an amount of Rs 11,000 at all authorised dealerships as well as the official website. The all-new model will be launched in India on 18 August.

    We have now learned that the new Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 will not replace the current Alto 800, but will be sold alongside. Coming to the next-gen model, the Alto K10, as the name suggests, is expected to be powered by 1.0-litre NA petrol engine that produces 66bhp and 89Nm of torque. Transmission options will likely include a five-speed manual unit and an AMT unit.

    To be underpinned by the brand’s Heartect platform, the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 will get an all-new exterior design that includes a large single-piece grille, sweptback halogen headlamps, a new front bumper with a sleek air dam, and steel wheels with silver wheel covers. The model could be offered in as many as seven variants. Upon launch, the new Alto K10 will rival the likes of the Renault Kwid.

    Maruti Suzuki New Alto K10 Image
    Maruti Suzuki New Alto K10
    ₹ 3.50 - 5.50 Lakh
    Estimated Price
