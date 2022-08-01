CarWale
    New Maruti Suzuki Alto variant details leaked ahead of launch

    Aditya Nadkarni

    - The 2022 Maruti Alto will be offered in seven variants

    - The new-gen model is scheduled to be launched in India on 18 August

    Maruti Suzuki is all set to pull the covers off the new Alto in the country on 18 August, 2022. Ahead of its debut, the variant details of the hatchback have been leaked on the web, revealing a total of seven variants in the range.

    According to the leaked information, the new Maruti Suzuki Alto will be available in seven variants including Std, LXi, LXi (O), VXi, VXi (O), VXi+, and VXi+ (O). The model will be powered by a 1.0-litre K10C petrol engine. Transmission options will include a five-speed manual unit and an AGS unit (AMT in Maruti speak).

    Last month, spy images of the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto that was spotted during a TVC shoot made their way to the web. These images revealed the exterior design of the model. Maruti Suzuki also revealed the Grand Vitara in July, and we expect the prices of the model to be announced later this month.

