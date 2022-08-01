CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto engine details and specifications leaked

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    2,913 Views
    2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto engine details and specifications leaked

    - The new Maruti Suzuki Alto will be launched later this month

    - Will be offered in seven variants

    New details of the 2022 Maruti Suzuki continue to emerge ahead of its launch which will take place on 18 August. According to the leaked data, the new Alto will be powered by a 1.0-litre K10C engine that will replace the 0.8-litre F8D motor.

    Under the hood, the new 1.0-litre, four-cylinder K10C petrol engine on the new Maruti Suzuki Alto will be tuned to produce a maximum power output of 66bhp and 89Nm of torque. This motor will be paired with a five-speed manual unit and an AGS unit.

    In terms of dimensions, the upcoming generation of the Maruti Suzuki Alto will measure 3,530mm in length, 1,490mm in width, and 1,520mm in height. The wheelbase of the model will stand at 2,380mm while the vehicle will tip the scales at 1,150kgs. The new-gen hatchback will be offered across seven variants.

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Tata Motors sells record-breaking 4,022 EVs in July 2022
     Next 
    New Maruti Suzuki Alto variant details leaked ahead of launch

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Maruti Suzuki Alto Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    ByCarWale Team05 Sep 2019
    5151 Views
    30 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • HATCHBACKS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Citroen C3

    Citroen C3

    ₹ 5.71 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    20thJUL
    View All Hatchback Cars
    Land Rover Discovery Sport

    Land Rover Discovery Sport

    ₹ 71.39 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    29thJUL
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Hyundai New Tucson
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Hyundai New Tucson

    ₹ 26.00 - 32.00 LakhEstimated Price

    4th Aug 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • maruti suzuki-cars
    • other brands
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    ₹ 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Maruti Suzuki-Cars

    Maruti Suzuki Alto Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 4.04 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 4.10 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 3.80 Lakh
    Pune₹ 4.02 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 4.04 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 3.86 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 4.01 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 3.99 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 3.81 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    ByCarWale Team05 Sep 2019
    5151 Views
    30 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto engine details and specifications leaked