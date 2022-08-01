2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto engine details and specifications leaked

- The new Maruti Suzuki Alto will be launched later this month

- Will be offered in seven variants

New details of the 2022 Maruti Suzuki continue to emerge ahead of its launch which will take place on 18 August. According to the leaked data, the new Alto will be powered by a 1.0-litre K10C engine that will replace the 0.8-litre F8D motor.

Under the hood, the new 1.0-litre, four-cylinder K10C petrol engine on the new Maruti Suzuki Alto will be tuned to produce a maximum power output of 66bhp and 89Nm of torque. This motor will be paired with a five-speed manual unit and an AGS unit.

In terms of dimensions, the upcoming generation of the Maruti Suzuki Alto will measure 3,530mm in length, 1,490mm in width, and 1,520mm in height. The wheelbase of the model will stand at 2,380mm while the vehicle will tip the scales at 1,150kgs. The new-gen hatchback will be offered across seven variants.