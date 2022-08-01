CarWale
    Tata Motors sells record-breaking 4,022 EVs in July 2022

    Gajanan Kashikar

    Tata Motors sells record-breaking 4,022 EVs in July 2022

    - Delivers 515 more EVs than the previous month

    - EV lineup comprises the Nexon EV Prime/Max and Tigor EV

    Tata Motors, India’s leading electric vehicle automaker, has broken its previous record of selling the highest number of electric vehicles. It sold 4,022 units of EVs in July 2022 as against 3,507 units in June 2022. Notably, the manufacturer delivered 18,378 electric cars in the first half of the year. And the July numbers take the overall EV sales tally to 22,400 units.

    The brand sold 3,454 units in May, 2,322 units in April, 3,357 units in March, 2,846 units in February, and 2,892 units in January this year. These sales numbers comprise Nexon EV, Tigor EV, and the new extended-range Nexon EV Max.

    Tata Motors recently updated the Nexon EV with a few new features and it is now called the Nexon EV Prime. These new features include four-level regenerative braking (0, 1, 2, and 3), cruise control, tyre pressure monitoring system, and smartwatch-integrated connected car features.

     Previous 
    Kia Seltos standard safety feature list now includes 6 airbags and rear disc brakes
     Next 
    2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto engine details and specifications leaked

