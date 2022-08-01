CarWale
    Kia Seltos standard safety feature list now includes 6 airbags and rear disc brakes

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    - Prices of base variants hiked by Rs 30,000

    - Six airbags standard across the variants

    Kia India has discreetly updated the Seltos and all the variants of the mid-size SUV are now equipped with six airbags and disc brakes on all four wheels. With this addition, the prices of HTE, HTK, HTK+, and HTX are now increased by Rs 30,000. Meanwhile, the GTX(O), GTX+, and  X Line get a price hike of Rs 20,000, Rs 4,000, and Rs 14,000, respectively. 

    Kia Seltos Front Passenger Airbag

    The Kia Seltos now comes with a host of passive standard safety features like a tyre pressure monitoring system, six airbags, all-four disc brakes, ESC, VSM, and rear parking sensors. With this, the Kia Seltos is now available at a starting price of Rs 10.19 lakh and goes all the way up to Rs 18.45 lakh, all prices ex-showroom). 

    Kia Seltos Right Rear Three Quarter

    Last month, the Korean carmaker introduced the Seltos facelift for the global market. The SUV sports a tweaked front fascia, redesigned alloy wheels, and sleeker LED tail lamps. However, the cabin has been revamped with a dual-screen setup, an all-black theme, and a new gear selector dial. We expect the facelifted Seltos to make it to India sometime later this year. 

    In terms of powertrain, the Kia Seltos is offered with a 1.5-litre petrol, 1.4-litre turbo-petrol, and 1.5-litre diesel engine. The transmission options include a six-speed manual and a six-speed automatic transmission. Also, an iMT unit is offered with both the mills. 

