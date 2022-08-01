Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: Mild-Hybrid variants Vs Strong-Hybrid variants

Maruti Suzuki’s newest and biggest SUV, the Grand Vitara is all set to the launched soon. The bookings for the SUV are already underway and prices are slated to be announced in the coming weeks. Now, if you are planning on buying the new hybrid SUV, you should be aware that the Grand Vitara is available in two hybrid powertrains – Smart Hybrid and Intelligent Electric Hybrid. What’s the difference between the two? What features do they get? And what will be they priced at? Read on as we tell you all about it.

Exterior

While the main distinguishing factor between the two is its diverse hybrid powertrain options, there are a handful of exterior styling elements that separate the two. Starting with the headlamps, the lower variants of the mild hybrid are equipped with bi-halogen while the higher variants get LED headlamps. As for the strong hybrid variants, all variants are offered with LED headlamps with chrome surrounds.

Then there are the roof rails which are done in black for the mild hybrid versions and silver for the strong hybrids. Similar treatment can be seen in the front and rear skid plates that are silver in the former and dark grey in the latter. The 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels are standard in the strong hybrid trims while they are only offered in the Zeta and Alpha variants in the mild versions. Other lower trims are fitted with 17-inch steel wheels with wheel covers.

Interior and features

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is being offered in six variants. While the mild hybrid can be had in the usual Nexa speak, Sigma, Delta, Zeta, and Alpha, those eyeing the stronger mill will have to choose from Zeta+ and Alpha+ variants.

The cabin of all the mild hybrid variants is draped in dual-tone black and brown upholstery with silver accents. Whereas, the strong hybrid versions sport an all-black theme with champagne gold accents on the dashboard. Further, even if one opts for the top-spec Alpha trim, it misses out on several modern features. Things like a digital driver’s display, cooled front seats, a heads-up display, puddle lamps, a tyre pressure monitoring system, and a wireless charger are all offered only with strong-hybrid variants.

Powertrain

When it comes to the powertrain and the hybrid technology they utilise, both the versions are world apart. The mild-hybrid that Maruti Suzuki prefers to call ‘Smart Hybrid’ is the carmaker’s 1.5-litre petrol engine with idle start/stop technology. The motor puts out 102bhp and 136.8Nm of peak torque and is mated to a five-speed manual and a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission. Furthermore, the Grand Vitara and the mild hybrid also bring in all-wheel-drive technology for the first time in India. Offered with the manual guise, the AWD variant is equipped with four drive modes – Auto, Snow, Lock, and Sport.

Moving to the strong hybrid counterpart, Maruti sources the technology from Toyota which includes a 1.5-litre petrol engine, a battery, and an electric motor that work in tandem to give a combined output of 114bhp and 122Nm of torque. It also gets a dedicated EV mode that enables the SUV to run on battery power at slow speeds, although, the exact EV range has not been divulged. The power is sent to the front wheels by an electronic CVT gearbox with a claimed fuel efficiency of 27.97kmpl.

Expected prices

Since the mild-hybrid version will be the entry-level variant, we expect it to have a starting price of Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. Meanwhile, the strong hybrid which is being offered only in two high-spec variants could be priced between Rs 15 lakh and Rs 18 lakh, both prices, (ex-showroom).