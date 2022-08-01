Honda Cars India announces discounts of up to Rs 27,496 in August 2022

In an effort to boost sales in August, Honda Cars India has announced a big discount across its product line-up in the country. The offers and benefits are grade, variant, and location-specific. Therefore, interested customers may reach out to their nearest dealership to learn more about the applicable offers.

The latest benefits and offers are applicable till 31 August, 2022.

Honda City (fifth-generation)

The new-gen Honda City attracts benefits of up to Rs 27,496 this month. This includes a cash discount of up to Rs 5,000 or free-of-cost (FOC) accessories up to Rs 5,496. Customers can also avail of a discount of Rs 5,000 on car exchange, while Honda customers can additionally avail of a loyalty bonus of Rs 5,000. Further, the company offers an exchange bonus of Rs 7,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000.

Honda WR-V

The Honda WR-V attracts benefits of up to Rs 27,000 in August. This includes a car exchange discount of Rs 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. Existing Honda customers can additionally avail of a loyalty bonus of Rs 5,000. Further, the company also offers an exchange bonus of Rs 7,000.

Honda Jazz

The Honda Jazz attracts benefits of up to Rs 25,000 in August. The total benefits include a discount of Rs 10,000 on car exchange. Further, customers can also avail of a car exchange bonus of Rs 7,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 3,000. Additionally, the company also offers a customer loyalty bonus of Rs 5,000.

Honda Amaze

The discount offer on the Honda Amaze from July has been retained in August 2022. The compact sedan continues to attract benefits of up to Rs 8,000 this month. This includes a loyalty bonus of Rs 5,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 3,000.

Honda City (fourth-generation)

The fourth-generation Honda City attracts a customer loyalty benefit of Rs 5,000. It is worth noting that a discount on car exchange and corporate discount is not applicable for the fourth-generation Honda City.