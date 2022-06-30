CarWale
    Updated Kia Seltos revealed: Top 4 features

    Desirazu Venkat

    -Revamped interiors

    -New design for the alloy wheels

    Updated images

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    Images of an updated Kia Seltos have been released indicating a new design for the alloy wheels and major updates for the cabin. This would be the most major update for the Seltos since its global debut in mid-2019.

    New wheels 

    The overall design of the Seltos has not changed but there is a new design for the alloy wheels. This is a slightly retro fan-like pattern and is in full black. While this is expected to be a standard design for some markets, Kia is likely to offer it as an optional extra for the Indian market.

    Digital instrument cluster

    Dashboard

    The current Kia Seltos is fitted with an analogue instrument cluster and is pretty much the last Kia to switch over to a digital display. Much like the Carens, you get one large unit combining both displays. From the pictures, we can see a full HD display and we expect that this will be offered for the top-spec models while the lower ones will get a display similar to that of the Carens, Venue, i20 and Creta.

    Redesigned Centre console

    The most visible change in the centre console is that for the automatic versions, the gear lever has been replaced by a selector dial and this is expected to provide more space for a cubby hole in front of the console. Also visible in the pictures is a new beige shade for the upholstery. This too is expected to arrive as a dealer-level accessory.

    The Kia Seltos was the South Korean automaker’s first vehicle for India and was launched in mid-2019. It is a rival for the Hyundai Creta, Nissan Kicks, MG Astor, Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Kushaq

