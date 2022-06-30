All-new Mahindra Scorpio-N launched — All you need to know

It has been almost two decades since Mahindra introduced the first Scorpio in India. Over the years, the rugged SUV has received a few mid-life facelift updates to be up-to-the-minute as the world of automobiles and technology around it evolved. However, a complete overhaul in the form of a generation update was long due. And after 20 years, Mahindra has launched the long-awaited new-generation Mahindra Scorpio-N in the country, bringing in a fresh appearance, modern interior, a lot of techs, and a variety of powertrain options. Here is everything you need to know about this brand-new Scorpio-N.

What is new?

During the launch event of the new Scorpio-N, Mahindra stated that not even a single component has been used from the previous model to build this next-generation SUV. In fact, Mahindra has set up a new production line for the Scorpio-N at its Chakan facility in Maharashtra.

First up, the Scorpio-N uses the good old new-generation body-on-frame chassis, which is inherent to sport utility vehicles. Further, Mahindra has equipped the SUV with a Penta link and Watts linkage rear suspension, while the front end has a double-wishbone setup. With the new-gen platform, the new Scorpio-N has also grown in size and measures 4,662mm in length, 1,917mm in width, and 1,857mm in height. Moreover, it has a longer wheelbase of 2,750mm.

Exterior

The new design language has brought a revolutionary change for the Scorpio-N. Its key exterior highlights include the new Mahindra logo, a radiator grille with six vertical chrome bars, dual-barrel LED projector headlamps, C-shaped daytime running lights with LED fog lamps, dynamic turn signals, rear lights with frosted-glass, 18-inch alloy wheels, and subtle body cladding.

Interior

Like the exterior, the fresh interior design is also part of the new Scorpio-N. Mahindra has given it a Coffee Black two-tone interior and leatherette upholstery, a new steering wheel, an eight-inch touchscreen powered by AdrenoX and built-in Alexa, an analogue instrument cluster with an integrated seven-inch colour MID, and an electronically-adjustable driver seat.

Features

Mahindra has bestowed the new Scorpio-N with a host of features, namely an electric sunroof, wireless charging pad, cruise control, dual-zone temperature control, What3words navigation with Alexa support, auto engine start/stop, cooled glove box, in-cabin activated carbon filter, a 12-speaker Sony sound system with a dual-channel subwoofer, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay (wired and wireless), USB Type-C ports, auto headlamps, and wiper.

Regarding safety features, it gets six airbags, electronic stability control, TPMS, hill hold and descend control systems, ABS with EBD, electronic brake prefill, brake disc wiping, traction control, driver drowsiness detection, ventilated front and rear disc brakes, ISOFIX anchors, e-call and SOS switches, front and rear cameras with parking sensors, and roll-over mitigation.

The powertrain

The new Mahindra Scorpio-N comes powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, turbocharged petrol mStallion engine making 200bhp and 370Nm (380Nm with AT) and a 2.2-litre, four-cylinder, turbocharged second-generation mHawk diesel engine available in two tunes: 130bhp/300Nm (only with MT) and 172bhp/370Nm (400Nm with AT). Both the engines are paired with either a six-speed manual or six-speed torque-converter automatic transmission.

Meanwhile, Mahindra has outfitted it with a shift-on-fly four-wheel-drive system, named the ‘4Xplor’. It comes with four terrain modes — Normal, Snow, Mud & Ruts, and Sand. Then, there is also a mechanical locking differential and brake locking differential.

Photography by - Kaustubh Gandhi