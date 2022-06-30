CarWale
    Hyundai Ioniq 6 design shows what four-door 911 could have been

    Authors Image

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    625 Views
    Hyundai Ioniq 6 design shows what four-door 911 could have been

    -        Described as an ‘Electrified Streamliner’

    -         Drag coefficient of just 0.21

    After showcasing a blob in the teaser, Hyundai has finally showcased the all-new Ioniq 6. It might look like a concept car in pictures, and Hyundai hasn’t given out any technical details yet – but this is the real deal. Successor to the Ioniq 5, the Ioniq 6 is a pure electric sedan and looks like an evolution of the Prophecy Concept. 

    Hyundai Ioniq 5 Left Side View

    With a new design language called ‘Electrified Streamliner’, the Ioniq 6 has a drag coefficient of just 0.21. And in a true sense, the streamlined profile does make the four-door sedan look eccentric, if not odd. 

    Hyundai Ioniq 5 Right Rear Three Quarter

    Similar to the Prophecy Concept, the headlamps are simple with no real drama, while the sleek rear looks like a 911 thanks to its deck spoiler, sleek tail lamps running across the tail and flared arches on the rear wheels. 

    Hyundai Ioniq 5 Right Front Three Quarter

    Even the bonnet crease over the headlamps resembles the 911 in many ways. The Ioniq 6 takes a minimalistic approach from all angles. Even the flush door handles, least possible character line and large wheels make the Ioniq 6 look striking compared to its predecessor. It employs 700 ‘parametric pixels’ all around the car to create a distinctive identity for itself. 

    Hyundai Ioniq 5 Dashboard

    On the inside, the minimalistic approach continues with a large floating panel behind the steering integrating the infotainment screen in the single console. There are screens for wing mirrors as well.  Even the centre console looks minimalistic and the ambient lighting looks like neon lights and has 64 colour options to choose from. There are sustainable materials used for the overall package of the Ioniq 6. 

    Hyundai Ioniq 5 Rear View

    Technical specifications of the powertrain and pricing of the Hyundai Ioniq 6 are expected to surface in the coming months with a production-ready model likely to roll out by the end of this year.

    Hyundai Ioniq 5 Right Front Three Quarter
