Kia India records a sale of 22,022 units in July 2022

- Kia India registered Y-o-Y growth of 47 per cent

- CY22 sales for the brand stand at 1,43,845 units

Kia India recorded a monthly domestic sale of 22,022 units in July 2022, thus registering a Y-o-Y growth of 46.66 per cent. In the first seven months of CY22, Kia India dispatched 1,43,845 units in the domestic market. With the July 2022 sales, the total domestic sales figure of the brand stands at 5,11,219 units.

The Kia Seltos and Sonet accounted for a sale of 8,451 units and 7,215 units, respectively, followed by Carens with 5,978 units and the Carnival with 288 units. The Seltos and Sonet were the major contributors to CY22 sales with a share of 40 per cent and 33 per cent, respectively. Meanwhile, the Carens, which was launched in the second half of February 2022, contributed to over 25 per cent of sales during the same period.

Commenting on the performance, Hardeep Singh Brar, Vice President and Head of Sales and Marketing, Kia India, said, “The gradual improvement in the supply chain and our customers’ continued love for the brand is adding momentum to Kia India’s growth. This year, we are outpacing the industry with cumulative growth of 28.4 per cent over 2021, which is much higher than the industry growth of 16 per cent. With the upcoming festive season, we shall strive to improve supplies to give faster deliveries to our customers. To ensure minimum wait time, we have been running our production facility at full capacity since February 2022 with utmost optimisation.”