CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Kia India records a sale of 22,022 units in July 2022

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    826 Views
    Kia India records a sale of 22,022 units in July 2022

    - Kia India registered Y-o-Y growth of 47 per cent

    - CY22 sales for the brand stand at 1,43,845 units

    Kia India recorded a monthly domestic sale of 22,022 units in July 2022, thus registering a Y-o-Y growth of 46.66 per cent. In the first seven months of CY22, Kia India dispatched 1,43,845 units in the domestic market. With the July 2022 sales, the total domestic sales figure of the brand stands at 5,11,219 units.

    The Kia Seltos and Sonet accounted for a sale of 8,451 units and 7,215 units, respectively, followed by Carens with 5,978 units and the Carnival with 288 units. The Seltos and Sonet were the major contributors to CY22 sales with a share of 40 per cent and 33 per cent, respectively. Meanwhile, the Carens, which was launched in the second half of February 2022, contributed to over 25 per cent of sales during the same period.

    Commenting on the performance, Hardeep Singh Brar, Vice President and Head of Sales and Marketing, Kia India, said, “The gradual improvement in the supply chain and our customers’ continued love for the brand is adding momentum to Kia India’s growth. This year, we are outpacing the industry with cumulative growth of 28.4 per cent over 2021, which is much higher than the industry growth of 16 per cent. With the upcoming festive season, we shall strive to improve supplies to give faster deliveries to our customers. To ensure minimum wait time, we have been running our production facility at full capacity since February 2022 with utmost optimisation.”

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    New Maruti Suzuki Alto variant details leaked ahead of launch
     Next 
    Nissan Magnite Red Edition — Top 4 interior highlights

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • COMPACT SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    ₹ 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Compact SUV Cars
    Land Rover Discovery Sport

    Land Rover Discovery Sport

    ₹ 71.39 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    29thJUL
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Hyundai New Tucson
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Hyundai New Tucson

    ₹ 26.00 - 32.00 LakhEstimated Price

    4th Aug 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • kia-cars
    • other brands
    Kia Sonet

    Kia Sonet

    ₹ 7.15 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Kia-Cars

    Kia Sonet Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 8.34 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 8.61 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 8.07 Lakh
    Pune₹ 8.43 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 8.54 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 7.96 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 8.26 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 8.34 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 7.95 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Kia India records a sale of 22,022 units in July 2022