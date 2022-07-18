CarWale
    Is this the all-new Maruti Suzuki Alto?

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Is this the all-new Maruti Suzuki Alto?

    - 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto could arrive later this year

    - The model will get an all-new exterior design

    A new image that has made its way to the web is likely to have leaked the design of the new Maruti Alto ahead of its official debut. The single spy image reveals two units of what is believed to be the new Alto hatchback.

    Maruti Suzuki Alto Left Rear Three Quarter

    In terms of visuals, the new Maruti Suzuki Alto gets a completely new design, including new front and rear bumpers, body-coloured pillars and door handles, steel wheels with silver wheel covers, a conventional antenna, an integrated spoiler, new tail lights, rear bumper-mounted number plate recess, and what seems to be a rear view camera on the bootlid. The model is seen in two colours including blue and red.

    Maruti Suzuki Alto Left Rear Three Quarter

    Likely to be underpinned by the brand’s Heartect platform, the 2022 Maruti Alto could be powered by the same 0.8-litre petrol engine producing 47bhp and 69Nm of torque paired with a five-speed manual unit. Also on offer could be a CNG variant. Meanwhile, Maruti recently revised the variant line-up of the current-gen Alto. We expect more details of the new Alto to surface in the coming weeks. Stay tuned for updates.

    Image Source

