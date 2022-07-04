CarWale
    Maruti Suzuki Alto select variants discontinued

    Jay Shah

    133 Views
    Maruti Suzuki Alto select variants discontinued

    - Three variants axed

    - CNG version available in only one variant

    Maruti Suzuki has silently axed three variants from its entry-level Alto hatchback. The Maruti Suzuki Alto variant line-up has been rejigged and Std, LXi, and LXi CNG variants have been removed from the mix. The budget hatchback is now available in Std (O), LXi (O), LXi (O) CNG, VXi, and VXi Plus variants. 

    Maruti Suzuki Alto Left Front Three Quarter

    With the base Std variant ceased, the Alto is now available at a starting price of Rs 3.39 lakh (ex-showroom). As for the CNG version, the Alto can be had in only one LXi (O) CNG trim that is priced at Rs 5.03 lakh (ex-showroom). 

    The feature highlights of the Alto are a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system dual-tone interiors, central locking, keyless entry, front and rear cup holders, reverse parking sensors, and dual front airbags. 

    Maruti Suzuki Alto Right Rear Three Quarter

    The Maruti Suzuki Alto is powered by an 800-cc petrol engine that generates 47bhp and 69Nm of torque. In this CNG guise, the hatchback produces 40bhp and 60Nm of torque. A five-speed manual gearbox is a standard across the range. 

