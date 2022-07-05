CarWale
    New Maruti Suzuki Brezza review to go live tomorrow

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    1,234 Views
    New Maruti Suzuki Brezza review to go live tomorrow

    - The 2022 Maruti Brezza was launched in India last week

    - The model is offered in four variants across six colours

    Maruti Suzuki introduced the new Brezza in the country last week, with prices starting at Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The heavily updated model gets a new design, a plethora of new-age features, and a new transmission.

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza Left Rear Three Quarter

    The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza is powered by a 1.5-litre, K15C, NA petrol engine that produces 102bhp and 136.8Nm of torque. This engine is paired with a five-speed manual unit and a six-speed torque converter automatic unit. We have driven the new Brezza and our review will be live tomorrow at 5pm.

    The updated Maruti Suzuki Brezza is available in four variants including LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi Plus. Customers can choose from nine colours including Pearl Arctic White, Splendid Silver, Exuberant Blue, Brave Khaki, Sizzling Red, Sizzling Red with Midnight Black roof, Brave Khaki with Arctic White roof, and Splendid Silver with Midnight Black roof.

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza Dashboard

    Feature highlights of the new Maruti Brezza include LED headlamps with integrated LED DRLs, LED fog lights, new 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, new two-piece wraparound LED tail lights, a shark-fin antenna, an electric sunroof, a 360-degree camera, wireless charging, a Head-Up Display (HUD), Suzuki Connect, a new nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system, auto-dimming IRVMs, six airbags, hill-assist control, and ESP.

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza Gallery

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 9.39 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 9.75 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 9.01 Lakh
    Pune₹ 9.39 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 9.61 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 8.81 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 9.31 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 9.29 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 8.81 Lakh

