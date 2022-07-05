Maruti Suzuki’s new mid-size SUV to be unveiled on 20 July

- Will be offered in mild and strong-hybrid powertrains

- To enter production in August 2022

With the new Brezza compact SUV launched last month, Maruti Suzuki is now eyeing a larger market share and will unveil its all-new mid-size SUV in the country on 20 July. Likely to be christened ‘Vitara’, the new SUV will be offered in mild and strong-hybrid powertrain options. Here’s all you need to know about the upcoming SUV.

Firstly, the new SUV will be positioned above the new Brezza and will be bigger and longer than the compact SUV. Internally codenamed ‘YFG’, the SUV is co-developed by Toyota and Maruti Suzuki and will enter production next month at Toyota’s plant in Karnataka. We have already seen Toyota’s iteration of the mid-size in the form of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder and Maruti’s upcoming SUV is likely to share a chunk of its feature and equipment list with its DNA cousin.

However, we expect Maruti’s SUV to come with a distinct exterior styling and fresh exterior shades. The SUV will boast of features like a digital instrument cluster, an electric sunroof, a 360-degree camera, a heads-up display, front ventilated seats, a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, wireless charger, Suzuki Connect telematics, and leatherette upholstery.

Maruti’s SUV will be offered with mild and strong-hybrid powertrain options. The mild-hybrid version will be a 1.5-litre K-Series petrol engine that will be offered with a five-speed manual and a six-speed automatic transmission. The former is also expected to be available with an all-wheel-drive setup. Besides this, the strong-hybrid mill will be a Toyota-sourced 1.5-litre petrol engine paired to an electric motor. It is likely to be a front-wheel-drive powertrain with power being distributed by an e-CVT unit.