    2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza launched in India at Rs 7.99 lakh

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    31,039 Views
    2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza launched in India at Rs 7.99 lakh

    - Available in four variant options 

    - Gets fresh cosmetic and feature updates 

    India’s largest automaker, Maruti Suzuki has launched the new Brezza in India at a starting price of Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The updated model is available in four variant options – LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi+. The company recently commenced production for the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza and accumulated 45,000 bookings on the very first day of the commencement of bookings.

    The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza gets a redesigned fascia that features a new grille and LED projector headlamps with integrated DRLs. Further, the front bumper gets new foglamp housing and a silver skid plate to highlight the SUV's character. In terms of dimensions, the new Brezza measures 3,995mm in length, 1,790mm in width, and 1,685mm in height. The wheelbase of the model stands at 2,500mm. As for sides, the new Brezza gets redesigned alloy wheels, squared-off wheel arches, and a wider cladding for freshness. The rear profile is highlighted by the ‘Brezza’ lettering across the boot lid, redesigned LED taillights, and silver skid plate on the rear bumper. 

    As for the interior, the new Brezza gets a black and brown theme. Interestingly, for the first time, the vehicle gets an electric sunroof. Depending on the variant, the feature list includes a 360-degree camera, a heads-up display, ARKAMYS music system, and a nine-inch SmartPlay Pro+ touchscreen infotainment unit. As for convenience, the vehicle offers a cooled glovebox, a new flat-bottom steering wheel with controls, ambient lighting, new controls for the HVAC system, a 12V socket in the rear row, and a push start/stop button. 

    Mechanically, the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza is powered by a 1.5-litre, K12C petrol engine that generates 103bhp and 138Nm of torque. Additionally, the mild-hybrid motor generates 3bhp at 900rpm. The updated Brezza is available with a five-speed manual transmission and a new six-speed automatic torque converter option. 

    In terms of safety, the standard equipment list includes electronic stability program, hill-hold assist, and roll-over mitigation. Features like six airbags and a 360-degree camera are limited to the top-spec variant.

    Prices for the new Maruti Suzuki Brezza 

    MT

    Maruti Brezza LXi MT- Rs 7.99 lakh 

    Maruti Brezza VXi MT- Rs 9.46 alkh 

    Maruti Brezza ZXi MT- Rs 10.86 lakh 

    Maruti Brezza ZXi MT Dual tone- Rs 11.02 lakh

    Maruti Brezza ZXi+MT - Rs 12.30 lakh 

    Maruti Brezza ZXi+ MT Dual Tone- Rs 12.46 lakh 

    AT

    Maruti Brezza VXi AT- Rs 10.96 lakh 

    Maruti Brezza ZXi AT- Rs 12.36 lakh 

    Maruti Brezza ZXi MT Dual tone- Rs 12.52 lakh

    Maruti Brezza ZXi+AT - Rs 13.80 lakh 

    Maruti Brezza ZXi+ AT Dual Tone- Rs 13.96 lakh

    Subscription Price

    Rs 18,300 per month 

