New Maruti Suzuki Brezza launched: Variants explained

Maruti Suzuki launched the new Brezza in the country earlier this week, with prices starting at Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The model, which rivals the Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, and the Toyota Urban Cruiser, has already amassed 45,000 bookings.

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza is powered by a 1.5-litre, K12C petrol engine with a mild-hybrid technology that produces a maximum power output of 102bhp and 136Nm of torque. This motor is paired with six-speed manual and automatic transmissions. Our review of the updated Brezza will be live on 6 July at 9am.

In terms of colours, the new Maruti Brezza is offered in six options including Pearl Arctic White, Splendid Silver, Exuberant Blue, Brave Khaki, and Sizzling Red. Also on offer are three dual-tone paintjobs; Sizzling Red with Midnight Black roof, Brave Khaki with Arctic White roof, and Splendid Silver with Midnight Black roof. Customers can choose from four variants such as LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi Plus. The following are the variant-wise features of the new Maruti Suzuki Brezza.

New Brezza LXi (MT)

Dual airbags

ABS with EBD

Rear parking sensors

High-speed alert system

Seat-belt reminder system

ESP

Hill hold assist

MID with segment display

Electrically-adjustable ORVMs

Rear AC vents

Keyless entry

Tilt-adjustable steering

Gear-shift indicator (MT only)

16-inch steel wheels with wheel covers

Bi-halogen projector headlamps

Integrated spoiler

Front grille with chrome inserts

LED tail lights

Shark-fin antenna

Black skid plates

Mono-tone interior theme

Flat-bottom steering wheel

New Brezza VXi (MT/AT)

Rear defogger

Seven-inch SmartPlay Studio touchscreen infotainment system

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity

Remote control app for infotainment system

Steering-mounted controls

Four speakers

Height-adjustable driver seat

Electrically-foldable ORVMs

Automatic climate control

New Brezza ZXi (MT/AT)

Rear view camera

Rear wiper and washer

Arkamys-sourced music system

OTA updates

On-board voice assistant

Two tweeters

Coloured MID

Electric sunroof

Cruise control

60:40 split rear seats

Engine start-stop button with smart key

Tilt and telescopic-adjustable steering

Painted alloy wheels

Dual LED projector headlamps with LED DRLs

Roof rails

Silver skid plates

Dual-tone interior theme

New Brezza ZXi Plus (MT/AT)

Head Up Display (HUD)

360-degree camera

Side and curtain airbags

Height-adjustable front seat-belts

Auto-dimming IRVM

Nine-inch SmartPlay Pro touchscreen infotainment system

Wireless charging

Sliding front arm-rest with storage function

Cooled glove-box

Dual-tone alloy wheels

LED fog lights

Suzuki Connect telematics

Ambient lighting

Leather-wrapped steering wheel