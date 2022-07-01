New Maruti Suzuki Brezza launched: Variants explained

Maruti Suzuki launched the new Brezza in the country earlier this week, with prices starting at Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The model, which rivals the Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, and the Toyota Urban Cruiser, has already amassed 45,000 bookings.
The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza is powered by a 1.5-litre, K12C petrol engine with a mild-hybrid technology that produces a maximum power output of 102bhp and 136Nm of torque. This motor is paired with six-speed manual and automatic transmissions. Our review of the updated Brezza will be live on 6 July at 9am.
In terms of colours, the new Maruti Brezza is offered in six options including Pearl Arctic White, Splendid Silver, Exuberant Blue, Brave Khaki, and Sizzling Red. Also on offer are three dual-tone paintjobs; Sizzling Red with Midnight Black roof, Brave Khaki with Arctic White roof, and Splendid Silver with Midnight Black roof. Customers can choose from four variants such as LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi Plus. The following are the variant-wise features of the new Maruti Suzuki Brezza.
New Brezza LXi (MT)
Dual airbags
ABS with EBD
Rear parking sensors
High-speed alert system
Seat-belt reminder system
ESP
Hill hold assist
MID with segment display
Electrically-adjustable ORVMs
Rear AC vents
Keyless entry
Tilt-adjustable steering
Gear-shift indicator (MT only)
16-inch steel wheels with wheel covers
Bi-halogen projector headlamps
Integrated spoiler
Front grille with chrome inserts
LED tail lights
Shark-fin antenna
Black skid plates
Mono-tone interior theme
Flat-bottom steering wheel
New Brezza VXi (MT/AT)
Rear defogger
Seven-inch SmartPlay Studio touchscreen infotainment system
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity
Remote control app for infotainment system
Steering-mounted controls
Four speakers
Height-adjustable driver seat
Electrically-foldable ORVMs
Automatic climate control
New Brezza ZXi (MT/AT)
Rear view camera
Rear wiper and washer
Arkamys-sourced music system
OTA updates
On-board voice assistant
Two tweeters
Coloured MID
Electric sunroof
Cruise control
60:40 split rear seats
Engine start-stop button with smart key
Tilt and telescopic-adjustable steering
Painted alloy wheels
Dual LED projector headlamps with LED DRLs
Roof rails
Silver skid plates
Dual-tone interior theme
New Brezza ZXi Plus (MT/AT)
Head Up Display (HUD)
360-degree camera
Side and curtain airbags
Height-adjustable front seat-belts
Auto-dimming IRVM
Nine-inch SmartPlay Pro touchscreen infotainment system
Wireless charging
Sliding front arm-rest with storage function
Cooled glove-box
Dual-tone alloy wheels
LED fog lights
Suzuki Connect telematics
Ambient lighting
Leather-wrapped steering wheel