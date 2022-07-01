CarWale
    New Maruti Suzuki Brezza launched: Variants explained

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Aditya Nadkarni

    Maruti Suzuki launched the new Brezza in the country earlier this week, with prices starting at Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The model, which rivals the Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, and the Toyota Urban Cruiser, has already amassed 45,000 bookings.

    The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza is powered by a 1.5-litre, K12C petrol engine with a mild-hybrid technology that produces a maximum power output of 102bhp and 136Nm of torque. This motor is paired with six-speed manual and automatic transmissions. Our review of the updated Brezza will be live on 6 July at 9am.

    In terms of colours, the new Maruti Brezza is offered in six options including Pearl Arctic White, Splendid Silver, Exuberant Blue, Brave Khaki, and Sizzling Red. Also on offer are three dual-tone paintjobs; Sizzling Red with Midnight Black roof, Brave Khaki with Arctic White roof, and Splendid Silver with Midnight Black roof. Customers can choose from four variants such as LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi Plus. The following are the variant-wise features of the new Maruti Suzuki Brezza.

    New Brezza LXi (MT)

    Dual airbags

    ABS with EBD

    Rear parking sensors

    High-speed alert system

    Seat-belt reminder system

    ESP

    Hill hold assist

    MID with segment display

    Electrically-adjustable ORVMs

    Rear AC vents

    Keyless entry

    Tilt-adjustable steering

    Gear-shift indicator (MT only)

    16-inch steel wheels with wheel covers

    Bi-halogen projector headlamps

    Integrated spoiler

    Front grille with chrome inserts

    LED tail lights

    Shark-fin antenna

    Black skid plates

    Mono-tone interior theme

    Flat-bottom steering wheel

    New Brezza VXi (MT/AT)

    Rear defogger

    Seven-inch SmartPlay Studio touchscreen infotainment system

    Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity

    Remote control app for infotainment system

    Steering-mounted controls

    Four speakers

    Height-adjustable driver seat

    Electrically-foldable ORVMs

    Automatic climate control

    New Brezza ZXi (MT/AT)

    Rear view camera

    Rear wiper and washer

    Arkamys-sourced music system

    OTA updates

    On-board voice assistant

    Two tweeters

    Coloured MID

    Electric sunroof

    Cruise control

    60:40 split rear seats

    Engine start-stop button with smart key

    Tilt and telescopic-adjustable steering

    Painted alloy wheels

    Dual LED projector headlamps with LED DRLs

    Roof rails

    Silver skid plates

    Dual-tone interior theme

    New Brezza ZXi Plus (MT/AT)

    Head Up Display (HUD)

    360-degree camera

    Side and curtain airbags

    Height-adjustable front seat-belts

    Auto-dimming IRVM

    Nine-inch SmartPlay Pro touchscreen infotainment system

    Wireless charging

    Sliding front arm-rest with storage function

    Cooled glove-box

    Dual-tone alloy wheels

    LED fog lights

    Suzuki Connect telematics

    Ambient lighting

    Leather-wrapped steering wheel

