    Renault Kiger, Kwid, and Triber prices increased from July 2022

    Aditya Nadkarni

    - Renault India recently celebrated the 50,000 units production milestone of the Kiger

    - Select dealers of the brand have also announced their discounts for July 2022

    Renault India has discreetly hiked the prices across its entire model line-up. The price rise, which has come into effect from this month, is applicable for models such as the Kwid, Triber, and Kiger.

    Prices of the Renault Tiber witness the biggest price hike of Rs 6,400 for the dual-tone variants, and Rs 3,400 for all other variants. Similarly, the Kwid has now become dearer by up to Rs 5,400 depending on the choice of variant.

    Coming to the Renault Kiger, prices of the sub-four metre SUV have been increased by up to Rs 5,000 for all variants excluding a single variant. The latter, known as the RXT (O) turbo CVT dual-tone, has witnessed a price reduction of Rs 2,510. Earlier today, Renault announced that it had produced 50,000 units of the Kiger, and to commemorate the occasion, the carmaker introduced a new paintjob.

