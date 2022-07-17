CarWale
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara digital instrument cluster revealed

    Desirazu Venkat

    861 Views
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara digital instrument cluster revealed

    -First Maruti model to feature a full-digital cluster 

    -Will be shared with the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    Ahead of its arrival in India on 20 July, the digital instrument cluster of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara has been revealed in the latest round of teasers. The images reveal a full-colour display in the centre flanked by a fuel gauge on the right and a charge mode indicator on the left side. The cluster in the images is most likely the electric hybrid while the cluster for the hybrid version is expected to be slightly different. 

    The Grand Vitara is the sister car to the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder and will make use of the same engines, underpinnings and even the AWD system for the standard hybrid versions. The feature list includes a 360-degree camera, TPMS, ventilated seats and connected car technology. The latest teaser also reveals that it will get an EV drive mode.  

    The Grand Vitara is Maruti Suzuki/Toyota competitor for the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, MG Hector and the Tata Harrier

