    Is Citroen working on the Aircross version of the C3?

    Jay Shah

    324 Views
    - Could be the third model for the Indian market

    - Expected to be introduced sometime in 2023

    Last month, Citroen India entered the budget segment of the market with the launch of the C3 at a starting price of Rs 5.71 lakh (ex-showroom). Now, as per a new spy picture that has surfaced on the web, it appears that the French carmaker has started working on the third model for India. 

    The leaked image is a fully camouflaged test mule that appears to be an elongated version of the C3 hatchback. The prototype on test is most likely a base variant with steel wheels and with a majority of the rear windows and windshield covered under the sheets. It could be possible that Citroen is experimenting with multiple seating layouts for the new model. 

    Besides that, it is expected to get the familiar family face with a split headlamp setup, square tail lamps, roof rails, and squared wheel arches. The details of the interior are not known at the moment. However, we could expect similar features from the C3, like a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a digital instrument cluster, a dual-tone interior theme, a height-adjustable driver seat, and more. 

    As for the powertrain, the C3 Aircross will make use of the existing powertrains which include a 1.2-litre petrol engine. It remains to be seen whether the new model will be available with the naturally-aspirated mill or the turbo-petrol motor. The transmission options will most likely include a manual gearbox only. 

    Citroen C3
