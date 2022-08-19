New Audi Q3: Variants explained

Audi India has officially commenced bookings of the new Q3 for Rs 2 lakh. The prices of the model are expected to be announced in the coming weeks. The updated model was officially unveiled at the 2018 Paris Motor Show, following which its launch in India was delayed due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Under the hood, the 2022 Audi Q3 will be offered only with a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, TFSI turbo-petrol mill that is tuned to produce 187bhp and 320Nm of torque. Sending power to all four wheels via the signature Quattro all-wheel-drive system will be a seven-speed automatic transmission.

The new Audi Q3 will be available in five colours including Glacier White Metallic, Pulse Orange Solid, Chronos Gray Metallic, Mythos Black Metallic, and Navarra Blue. Customers will be able to choose from two variants such as Premium Plus and Technology. The following are the variant-wise features of the new Q3.

New Audi Q3 Premium Plus

LED headlamps

18-inch alloy wheels

LED tail lights

Panoramic sunroof

High-gloss styling package

Electrically adjustable front seats with four-way lumbar support

Seat upholstery in leather-leatherette combination

Rear seats fore and aft adjustment

Leather-wrapped three-spoke multifunction steering wheel with paddle shifters

Ambient lighting

Scuff plates with aluminium inserts for the first row

Hill start assist

Frameless auto-dimming IRVM

Dual-zone climate control

Engine start-stop system with regenerative braking

Parking aid plus with rear view camera

Cruise control system with speed limiter

Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs

Digital instrument cluster

Six-speaker audio system

Audi smartphone interface

Six airbags

TPMS

New Audi Q3 Technology

MMI Navigation Plus with an MMI touchscreen system

Audi Drive Select

Audi Virtual Cockpit Plus

Ambient lighting package plus (30 colours)

Comfort key

Gesture control for tailgate

Audi phone box with wireless charging

180 W, 10 speaker Audi sound system