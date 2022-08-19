New Audi Q3: Variants explained

Audi India has officially commenced bookings of the new Q3 for Rs 2 lakh. The prices of the model are expected to be announced in the coming weeks. The updated model was officially unveiled at the 2018 Paris Motor Show, following which its launch in India was delayed due to the Coronavirus pandemic.
Under the hood, the 2022 Audi Q3 will be offered only with a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, TFSI turbo-petrol mill that is tuned to produce 187bhp and 320Nm of torque. Sending power to all four wheels via the signature Quattro all-wheel-drive system will be a seven-speed automatic transmission.
The new Audi Q3 will be available in five colours including Glacier White Metallic, Pulse Orange Solid, Chronos Gray Metallic, Mythos Black Metallic, and Navarra Blue. Customers will be able to choose from two variants such as Premium Plus and Technology. The following are the variant-wise features of the new Q3.
New Audi Q3 Premium Plus
LED headlamps
18-inch alloy wheels
LED tail lights
Panoramic sunroof
High-gloss styling package
Electrically adjustable front seats with four-way lumbar support
Seat upholstery in leather-leatherette combination
Rear seats fore and aft adjustment
Leather-wrapped three-spoke multifunction steering wheel with paddle shifters
Ambient lighting
Scuff plates with aluminium inserts for the first row
Hill start assist
Frameless auto-dimming IRVM
Dual-zone climate control
Engine start-stop system with regenerative braking
Parking aid plus with rear view camera
Cruise control system with speed limiter
Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs
Digital instrument cluster
Six-speaker audio system
Audi smartphone interface
Six airbags
TPMS
New Audi Q3 Technology
MMI Navigation Plus with an MMI touchscreen system
Audi Drive Select
Audi Virtual Cockpit Plus
Ambient lighting package plus (30 colours)
Comfort key
Gesture control for tailgate
Audi phone box with wireless charging
180 W, 10 speaker Audi sound system