CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending Searches

    New Audi Q3: Variants explained

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    619 Views
    New Audi Q3: Variants explained

    Audi India has officially commenced bookings of the new Q3 for Rs 2 lakh. The prices of the model are expected to be announced in the coming weeks. The updated model was officially unveiled at the 2018 Paris Motor Show, following which its launch in India was delayed due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

    Under the hood, the 2022 Audi Q3 will be offered only with a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, TFSI turbo-petrol mill that is tuned to produce 187bhp and 320Nm of torque. Sending power to all four wheels via the signature Quattro all-wheel-drive system will be a seven-speed automatic transmission.

    The new Audi Q3 will be available in five colours including Glacier White Metallic, Pulse Orange Solid, Chronos Gray Metallic, Mythos Black Metallic, and Navarra Blue. Customers will be able to choose from two variants such as Premium Plus and Technology. The following are the variant-wise features of the new Q3.

    New Audi Q3 Premium Plus

    LED headlamps

    18-inch alloy wheels

    LED tail lights

    Panoramic sunroof

    High-gloss styling package

    Electrically adjustable front seats with four-way lumbar support

    Seat upholstery in leather-leatherette combination

    Rear seats fore and aft adjustment

    Leather-wrapped three-spoke multifunction steering wheel with paddle shifters

    Ambient lighting

    Scuff plates with aluminium inserts for the first row

    Hill start assist

    Frameless auto-dimming IRVM

    Dual-zone climate control

    Engine start-stop system with regenerative braking

    Parking aid plus with rear view camera

    Cruise control system with speed limiter

    Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs

    Digital instrument cluster

    Six-speaker audio system

    Audi smartphone interface

    Six airbags

    TPMS

    New Audi Q3 Technology

    MMI Navigation Plus with an MMI touchscreen system

    Audi Drive Select

    Audi Virtual Cockpit Plus

    Ambient lighting package plus (30 colours)

    Comfort key

    Gesture control for tailgate

    Audi phone box with wireless charging

    180 W, 10 speaker Audi sound system

    Audi New Q3 Image
    Audi New Q3
    ₹ 40.00 - 50.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Is Citroen working on the Aircross version of the C3?
     Next 
    Toyota Innova Crysta diesel variants booking stopped

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Audi New Q3 Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Audi RS5 Coupe Explained in Detail
    youtube-icon
    Audi RS5 Coupe Explained in Detail
    ByCarWale Team12 Apr 2018
    2952 Views
    17 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    ₹ 11.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

    ₹ 3.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    18thAUG
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mahindra Scorpio Classic
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Mahindra Scorpio Classic

    ₹ 12.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    20th Aug 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • audi-cars
    • other brands
    Audi Q2

    Audi Q2

    ₹ 35.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Audi-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Audi RS5 Coupe Explained in Detail
    youtube-icon
    Audi RS5 Coupe Explained in Detail
    ByCarWale Team12 Apr 2018
    2952 Views
    17 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe