    Citroen C5 Aircross facelift arrives at dealerships

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    611 Views
    Citroen C5 Aircross facelift arrives at dealerships

    - Available at an introductory price of Rs 36.67 lakh (ex-showroom)

    - Receives cosmetic upgrades and increased features

    Earlier this month, Citroen India launched the new C5 Aircross with an introductory price tag of Rs 36.67 lakh (ex-showroom). With the update, the flagship SUV from the French carmaker received subtle cosmetic changes, a new colour, and modern features. Now, the refreshed C5 Aircross has started arriving at dealerships and the deliveries are slated to begin soon. 

    Citroen C5 Aircross Left Front Three Quarter

    It’s the first mid-life update for the C5 Aircross and with it, the SUV gets a redesigned front fascia that holds a single cluster for the headlamp units with dual horizontal LED DRLs. The fore and aft bumpers have also been re-profiled and the SUV is now offered with a new Eclipse Blue exterior shade and revised pattern for 18-inch alloy wheels. 

    Citroen C5 Aircross Left Rear Three Quarter

    The changes inside are significant with a fully-digital instrument cluster and a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system that sits atop the dashboard. Further, the centre console design has been revised to include a wireless charging pad, a new toggle switch for the automatic gearbox, electric tailgate, and hill assist control. The SUV also gets notable additions on the safety front like a blind-spot monitoring system, an active parking assistance system, and a reverse parking camera with a top rear view. 

    Citroen C5 Aircross Center Console/Centre Console Storage

    Now available in a sole Shine variant, the C5 Aircross is offered with a single diesel powertrain. The 2.0-litre oil-burner motor generates 174bhp and 400Nm of torque and is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. There is no alternative in the form of a petrol mill or a manual gearbox. That said, the new C5 Aircross rivals the Volkswagen Tiguan, Hyundai Tucson, and Jeep Compass

    Image 1 & 2 Source

    Citroen C5 Aircross Image
    Citroen C5 Aircross
    ₹ 36.67 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
