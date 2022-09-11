Citroen C5 Aircross facelift arrives at dealerships

- Available at an introductory price of Rs 36.67 lakh (ex-showroom)

- Receives cosmetic upgrades and increased features

Earlier this month, Citroen India launched the new C5 Aircross with an introductory price tag of Rs 36.67 lakh (ex-showroom). With the update, the flagship SUV from the French carmaker received subtle cosmetic changes, a new colour, and modern features. Now, the refreshed C5 Aircross has started arriving at dealerships and the deliveries are slated to begin soon.

It’s the first mid-life update for the C5 Aircross and with it, the SUV gets a redesigned front fascia that holds a single cluster for the headlamp units with dual horizontal LED DRLs. The fore and aft bumpers have also been re-profiled and the SUV is now offered with a new Eclipse Blue exterior shade and revised pattern for 18-inch alloy wheels.

The changes inside are significant with a fully-digital instrument cluster and a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system that sits atop the dashboard. Further, the centre console design has been revised to include a wireless charging pad, a new toggle switch for the automatic gearbox, electric tailgate, and hill assist control. The SUV also gets notable additions on the safety front like a blind-spot monitoring system, an active parking assistance system, and a reverse parking camera with a top rear view.

Now available in a sole Shine variant, the C5 Aircross is offered with a single diesel powertrain. The 2.0-litre oil-burner motor generates 174bhp and 400Nm of torque and is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. There is no alternative in the form of a petrol mill or a manual gearbox. That said, the new C5 Aircross rivals the Volkswagen Tiguan, Hyundai Tucson, and Jeep Compass.

