Discounts of up to Rs 62,000 on Mahindra XUV300, Bolero Neo, and Marazzo in August 2022

Mahindra dealerships in India are offering huge discounts on select products in their model range this month. Customers are offered benefits in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonus, corporate discounts, and complimentary accessories.

The petrol-powered variants of the Mahindra XUV300 are available with a cash discount of up to Rs 23,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000, a corporate discount of Rs 4,000, and accessories worth Rs 10,000 on select variants. The diesel-powered variants, apart from the aforementioned benefits, get an additional cash discount of Rs 500.

Discounts on the Mahindra Marazzo include a cash discount of up to Rs 20,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 5,200. The Bolero Neo is offered with an exchange bonus of up to Rs 10,000, a corporate discount of Rs 3,000, and accessories worth Rs 7,500.

The aforementioned offers vary with each dealership and state, hence we suggest that you check with your local dealership for the same. There are no discounts on the Thar, Alturas G4, KUV100 Nxt, XUV700, Scorpio-N, and the Bolero. Meanwhile, the carmaker is expected to introduce the Scorpio Classic in the country soon.