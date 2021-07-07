CarWale
    Kia introduces ‘Refresh Service’ campaign from 5 to 18 July

    Jay Shah

    - Applicable to the entire range 

    - Also available on online service appointments

    Kia India launches a new ‘Refresh Service Camp’ for all its patrons across the country. Under this initiative that is scheduled for two weeks, the Korean carmaker is offering a range of facilities to its customers that visit the workshops or book a service appointment online through the Kia Link mobile application.

    Kia vehicle owners who visit the service centre in the specified period can avail complementary services like a 39-point vehicle health check-up, AC fumigation, and a top exterior wash. To adhere to all the guidelines laid down by the government authorities, Kia has vaccinated its entire staff and thoroughly sanitised its facilities. Select lucky customers also have the opportunity to win exciting prizes. 

    To book a service appointment, customers can choose a date and time from the Kia Link mobile application and either opt to personally visit the service centre or avail of the pick-up and drop option. To have a detailed knowledge of the entire process, you may read our Kia Service Centre Experience

    The India portfolio of Kia comprises the Seltos, Sonet, and the Carnival. Recently, the carmaker unveiled its new logo on the Sonet and the Seltos SUVs along with a handful of exterior and interior upgrades. The Kia Carnival MPV is now available with a 30-day return scheme; details of which can be read here.

    Kia Sonet Image
    Kia Sonet
    ₹ 6.79 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
     Previous 
    Mahindra Bolero Neo to be launched in India on 15 July
     Next 
    Ferrari Roma launched in India at Rs 3.76 crore

    Kia Seltos Expained In 2 Minutes
    youtube-icon

    Kia Seltos Expained In 2 Minutes

    ByCarWale Team20 Jun 2019
    576358 Views
    804 Likes

    Kia Sonet

    Kia Sonet

    ₹ 6.79 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Kia-Cars

