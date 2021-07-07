CarWale
    Ferrari Roma launched in India at Rs 3.76 crore

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Ferrari Roma launched in India at Rs 3.76 crore
    • The Ferrari Roma was unveiled in November 2019
    • The model is powered by a 602bhp 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 engine

    Ferrari has launched the Roma sports car in India, with prices starting at Rs 3.76 crore (ex-showroom, pan India). The model, which made its world debut in November 2019, pays homage to the city of Rome from the 1950s and ‘60s.

    Exterior highlights of the Ferrari Roma include adaptive LED headlamps with integrated, horizontally-mounted LED DRLs, a shark-nose-inspired fascia, quad-LED tail lights, flared rear wheel arches, and a rear spoiler with three modes that include Low Drag, Medium Downforce, and High Downforce.

    Left Side View

    Inside, the new Ferrari Roma features a 16-inch, curved, fully digital instrument console, a three-spoke steering wheel, a floating centre console with a free-standing touchscreen infotainment system, and a separate display screen for the passenger.

    At the heart of the Ferrari Roma is a 3.9-litre turbocharged V8 engine that is capable of producing a maximum power output of 612bhp and 760Nm of torque. Power is sent to the wheels via an eight-speed DCT gearbox. The model can sprint from 0-100kmph in 3.4 seconds, while the 200kmph mark comes up in 9.3 seconds. The top speed is rated at 320kmph.

