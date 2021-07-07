CarWale
    Mahindra Bolero Neo to be offered with mHawk100 engine

    Desirazu Venkat

    -1.5-litre diesel producing 100bhp/240Nm

    -Can be had with a five-speed manual/five-speed AMT

    The Mahindra Bolero Neo will be offered in India with a BS6 compliant mHawk100 diesel engine when it is launched in India most likely at the end of this month. This engine produces 100bhp/240Nm and can be had with a five-speed manual or a five-speed automated manual transmission. The move is a continuation of the erstwhile TUV300's powertrain option which was this very engine in a BS4 guise. 

    The Bolero Neo is essentially a reworked version of the TUV300 but now with a face very similar to that of the Bolero SUV. It appears as a way to give the TUV300 a second boost by now attaching it to one of Mahindra’s most successful nameplates in a bid to widen its appeal. While the name and face will be new, we expect the Bolero Neo to carry over most of the TUV300's design elements as well as the feature list across all trim levels. The Bolero Neo will be Mahindra's third SUV in the sub-four-metre race and will now exist alongside the XUV300 and the Bolero itself. 

