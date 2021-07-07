CarWale
    Lotus Emira revealed as quintessential British mid-engine sportscar

    

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    353 Views
    Lotus Emira revealed as quintessential British mid-engine sportscar

    -         Last internal combustion-powered Lotus

    -         360 to 400 horsepower at launch

    Lotus is on a transformation spree and this, the all-new Emira, is the first major step towards it.  It carries forward the British marque’s tradition of the seven-decades while stepping into the modern world – it might be the last internal combustion-powered Lotus ever.

    Left Side View

    When it will go on sale next year, the Evira will have a choice of two engines – the first one is the familiar 3.5-litre V6 from the defunct Lotuses and the other one is a Mercedes-AMG sourced 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol. Power output from the former is around 360 horsepower while the latter should be rated just a shade under 400 horsepower. But the V6 is expected to be soon replaced by one of the stonking AMG V8s.

    Front View

    Going by Lotus tradition, lightweight is the mantra followed for the Emira – with a targeted scale of 1,405kg “in its lightest form”. This could be possible with the newly-developed ‘Sports Car Architecture’ that benefits from the investment in the Hethel-based brand by Geely. It uses bonded extruded aluminium chassis with a wheelbase measuring the same as the Evora. Other dimensions are 4,412x1,895x1,225mm making it smaller than the 911 and F8 Tributo.

    Rear View

    Benefitting from the design elements of the Evija, there is a sleek and streamlined bodyshell accentuated by minimalistic sheetmetal on Emira. It might not have the drama of an Italian mid-engine supercar but it sure is a looker with fast-flowing lines, a low-dip nose, a side-mounted air intake, and a high-deck posterior with a large diffuser and integrated circular exhaust. Even the slim strip of LED taillights compliments the design of the Emira along with the floating roof.

    Dashboard

    On the inside, the two-seater remains true to Lotus cars of yore, while leaping into modernism. The Alcantara swathed cabin has a digital driver’s cockpit, flat-bottom steering, sports seats, floating centre console and contrast gold inserts. 

    Prices for the Lotus Emira are set to start under 60,000 pounds. It will be built at the reinstated Hethel factory in the UK.

    Right Front Three Quarter
    

