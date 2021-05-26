CarWale
    Kia Carnival now available with 30 day return scheme

    Jay Shah

    - The plan covers 95 per cent of the ex-showroom cost

    - Vehicle can be returned only within first 30 days of purchase

    Kia India has announced a new ‘Satisfaction Guarantee Scheme’ for new customers purchasing the Carnival MPV. Under this program, owners of the vehicle who are not satisfied with their buy have an option of returning back the MPV to the carmaker. But, there is a catch. The car can be returned only within the first 30 days of its purchase. Additionally, the odometer should not cross the 1,500 km mark and should be free of any physical damages, failures, and pending claims. 

    Kia states that this scheme applies on all the variants of the Carnival and covers 95 per cent of the ex-showroom cost and overhead costs incurred by the owner for the registration and finances. During return of the vehicle, it is obligatory for the vehicle owner to provide consent relating to the transfer of the vehicle. At the same time, a No Objection Certificate (NOC) is also mandatory from the financer’s end. 

    The Kia Carnival was launched last year in India and can be had in three trims – Premium, Prestige, and Limousine. It is powered by a single 2.2-litre diesel engine making 197bhp and 440Nm of torque that is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. You can watch our first-drive review of the Kia Carnival below.

    Speaking on the industry-first initiative, Tae-Jin Park, Executive Director & CSBO, Kia India, said, “Last month, we introduced our new brand purpose of inspiring consumers through products and services, and their experiences with the brand. The ‘Satisfaction Guarantee Scheme’ is the first step to bring this purpose to life and is designed to offer a differentiated Kia ownership experience to our customers, prioritising their peace of mind during these testing times. The growing popularity of our class-leading MPV has been extremely encouraging for us and this initiative aims to enhance customer belief in Kia Carnival even further.”

    Kia Carnival
    ₹ 24.95 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
     Next 
