Nissan Kicks attracts offers up to Rs 85,000 in July 2021

- Nissan Kicks now available on a subscription basis with plans starting at Rs 23,499

- All offers are valid on and before 31 July, 2021

Nissan India has announced an array of special benefits on its official website for the Kicks SUV. These advantages are in the form of exchange benefit, cash discount, and loyalty benefit. This scheme is valid only till 31 July, 2021 or till the stocks are available.

Customers planning on buying the turbo variant of the Kicks can avail benefits like a cash discount of Rs 20,000 and an exchange bonus of up to Rs 50,000. Those who book the SUV online on Nissan website get an additional Rs 5,000 while the corporate benefit for select corporate employees and government employees stand at Rs 10,000. Professionals like doctors and chartered accountants get a special offer of Rs 10,000.

It is to be noted that exchange benefit can be availed only at NIC enabled dealerships and may vary across variants and locations. Nissan also offers an EMI holiday of three months. This means customers get an option to pay for the monthly instalments three months after purchasing the vehicle.

Recently, the carmaker also introduced subscription plans for the Magnite and Kicks SUV in four cities – Hyderabad, Chennai, and Delhi NCR. The monthly plans for the Kicks SUV start from Rs 23,499. To know the variant-wise subscription charges, click here.