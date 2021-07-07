CarWale
    Ferrari Roma launched in India: Now in pictures

    Nikhil Puthran

    Ferrari Roma launched in India: Now in pictures

    Italian premium performance car manufacturer, Ferrari has launched the Roma in the Indian market at Rs 3.76 crore (ex-showroom, India). Interestingly, the Roma is the highest spec Ferrari in the Indian market. The following are the distinctive highlights of the Ferrari Roma in pictures. 

    Left Front Three Quarter

    The Ferrari Roma’s design draws inspiration from the legendary grand touring Ferraris' from 1960’s. 

    Grille

    The simple and sleek fascia with a wide front bonnet and new adaptive matrix LED headlights to create a shark nose effect.

    Left Side View

    In terms of dimensions, the vehicle measures 4,656mm in length, 1,974mm in length, and a height of 1,301mm. The new performance vehicle has a wheelbase of 2,670mm. 

    Wheel

    The Ferrari Roma gets the familiar 20-inch five twin-spoke lightweight alloy wheels. 

    Rear Bumper

    The rear section is highlighted by twin sleek LED taillights. 

    Rear View

    The Ferrari Roma gets an active rear spoiler which is integrated into the rear screen.

    Bootspace

    The Roma offers a fairly decent amount of boot space measuring 345-litres. Thereby, making it a good option even for regular use. 

    Dashboard

    The vehicle gets an 8.4-inch central display and a 16-inch curved instrument cluster.

    Front Seat Headrest

    The ventilated and heated seats also offer 18-way adjustment to suit individual needs.

