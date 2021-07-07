Mercedes-Benz C-Class Night Package now available in India

- New Night Edition being offered

Mercedes-Benz is now offering a 'Night Package' for the C-Class sedan in India. It's based on the Avantgarde Line and boasts of some cosmetic changes.

As a part of the package for the 'Night Edition' version of the sedan, the carmaker has brought in some exterior enhancements. It includes black elements and chrome embellishments on the outside. For example, there's high-gloss black for the front apron, ORVMs, and the louvres. Then, the car sports contrasting high-gloss chrome trim, a high-gloss black beltline trim, and even a window weather strip. However, there's no confirmation if the brand's latest MBUX infotainment system will be offered or not.

We think this new edition is a good way to keep the buyers interested in the Mercedes-Benz C-Class till its new-gen model is introduced in India. Currently, the C-Class on sale can be had in two options - C200 and C220d. The petrol C200 is powered by a 201bhp 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine, while the oil-burner C220d derives power from a 2.0-litre diesel unit churning out 192bhp of power. Both come mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission.