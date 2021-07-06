New car launches in India in July 2021

The Indian automobile industry has already begun its spur of launches for the month of July 2021 with the arrival of the BMW M5 Competition, details of which are available here. With various announcements regarding their future plans for the Indian market, carmakers across the spectrum have committed to new launches later this year. We list down the car launches that will take place later this month.

Tata Nexon, Altroz, and Nexon EV Dark Edition

Tata Motors is set to launch three new Dark Edition variants in the Indian market later this month. These models will include the Nexon, Altroz, and the Nexon EV. Compared to their conventional coloured siblings, the Dark Edition variants will get an Atlas Black exterior paintjob, black alloy wheels, blacked-out badging, Dark Edition badge on the front fender, and all-black interiors.

All three Tata Dark edition models have been spotted at local dealerships ahead of their launch, and to read more about them, you can click here. The company already retails the Harrier Dark Edition in India, details of which are available here.

Ferrari Roma

The Ferrari Roma will be launched in India on 7 July. Unveiled back in November 2019, the model is named as a tribute to Rome, the capital of Italy. A few feature highlights of the model include LED headlamps, quad-LED tail lights, a rear spoiler that can be aligned in three positions, an 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and a separate screen for the passenger.

Propelling the Ferrari Roma is a 3.9-litre turbocharged V8 engine that produces a maximum power output of 602bhp and 760Nm of torque. Power is sent to the wheels via an eight-speed DCT gearbox that made its debut on the SF90 Stradale, which enables the model to attain speeds of 100kmph from a standstill in a mere 3.4 seconds, all the way up to a top speed of 320kmph.

Lamborghini Huracan STO

Lamborghini will launch the race-car-inspired Huracan STO in the country on 15 July. The model, which was unveiled in November last year, will be the fifth Huracan derivative to arrive in India. Compared to the standard model, the Huracan STO is lighter, more aerodynamic, and more performance-oriented.

The powerhouse of the Lamborghini Huracan STO is a 5.2-litre NA V10 engine that produces 640bhp and 565Nm of torque. The RWD only model hits 100kmph in just three seconds. A few notable features of the model include Brembo CCM-R carbon-ceramic brakes, three new drive modes, Alcantara upholstery, and carbon-fibre seats with four-point seat-belts.

Mercedes-Benz E53 and E63 AMG

Mercedes-Benz will launch not one but two AMG models in India on 15 July. The date will witness the debut of the new E53 AMG 4Matic+ and the E63 S AMG 4Matic+ in the country, both of which are a part of the brand’s plans to launch 15 new cars this year.

Powering the new Mercedes E53 AMG 4Matic+ will be a 3.0-litre, six-cylinder twin-turbo petrol engine with a 48V mild-hybrid system that produces 423bhp and 520Nm. The E63 S AMG 4Matic+, on the other hand, will source firepower from a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine producing 603bhp and 850Nm of torque. Both engines will be paired to a nine-speed automatic transmission. To read more about the new AMG twins, click here.

Audi e-tron

Audi India has commenced bookings for its first electric car that will make its debut in the country on 22 July. To be offered in two variants including e-tron and e-tron Sportback, the model will be equipped with features such as matrix LED headlamps, adaptive air suspension, progressive steering, and four-zone climate control.

An electric dual-motor setup will power the Audi and the 95 kWh battery will produce 402bhp and 664Nm of torque. The model can run to 100kmph in 5.7 seconds, all the way to an electronically limited top speed of 200kmph. Audi’s signature Quattro all-wheel-drive system is available as standard. The model is claimed to return a range of 484km with a full charge. We have driven the e-tron and you can read our review here.

Mahindra Bolero Neo

Mahindra is likely to launch the Bolero Neo in India later this month. Earlier this week, the company teased the upcoming model on its social media channels, details of which are available here.

Changes to the exterior of the new Mahindra Bolero Neo, when compared to the TUV300 it is based on, include a new front with reworked headlamps with horizontally positioned LED DRLs, a wider air dam, fog lights, and new alloy wheels.

Inside, the 2021 Mahindra Bolero Neo will feature new beige upholstery with textured seats, a tweaked instrument console, and headrests as well as an arm-rest for the second row. Power to the model is expected to be from a BS6-compliant 100bhp 1.5-litre mHawk diesel engine. Transmission options could include a five-speed manual unit and an AMT unit.

Jaguar F-Pace SVR

Last month, Jaguar commenced bookings for the F-Pace SVR in India. The company could launch the performance-oriented version of the F-Pace in the country later this month. Changes to the design of the model include an SVR-spec grille, LED headlamps, and a redesigned front bumper. Inside, the F-Pace SVR gets the new 11.4-inch curved-glass HD Pivi Pro infotainment system, an air purifier, OTA updates, and a 3D surround camera.

Under the hood, the Jaguar F-Pace SVR is powered by a 5.0-litre supercharged V8 engine that produces 543bhp and 700Nm of torque. Paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission, the model can sprint from 0-100kmph in a mere four seconds.

BS6 Force Gurkha

Force Motors revealed its plans to launch the BS6 emission compliant Gurkha in Q3 2021. The company had showcased the second-gen Gurkha at the Auto Expo last year. The model receives a revised exterior design with circular LED DRLs, fender-mounted turn indicators, a single-slat grille, black bumper with fog lights, a snorkel, new alloy wheels, vertically stacked tail lights, tail-gate mounted spare wheel, a high-mounted stop lamp, and a tow hook.

Under the hood, the Force Gurkha will be powered by a BS6-compliant version of the 89bhp 2.6-litre diesel engine paired to a five-speed manual transmission. Also on offer will be a 4x4 system. The company is also working on the five-door variant of the Gurkha, details of which are available here.