CarWale IACC survey 2021; come and participate in India’s largest automotive survey

    Carwale Team

    675 Views
    Ceat Tyres, in association with CarWale, is undertaking one of the largest, most widespread, and deep-rooted surveys among potential four-wheeler customers across the country to understand and assess their buying behaviour and preference changes in 2021. The IACC 2021 holds significance considering the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and the various changes it has brought about among people and society. The nationwide survey will be corroborated by our validation partner, Frost & Sullivan.

    The survey will feature a range of questions related to the customer’s purchase of a new vehicle. A few questions include the type of vehicle intended to be purchased by the customer, means of purchase, financing options, and acceptance to purchase vehicles online.

    The survey report will be released in a panel discussion organised to discuss the findings as well as seek the industry’s feedback and expectations for the forthcoming year. Scheduled on 24 February, 2021 at 11 am, the panel would comprise various key stakeholders from the automotive and allied sectors. 

    The list of panelists include Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India; Ramashankar Pandey, Managing Director, Hella India Lighting and Chairman, Aftermarket Committee, ACMA; Vinkesh Gulati, President, Federation of Indian Automobile Dealers (FADA); Arnab Banerjee, Chief Operating Officer, CEAT Tyres; T A Rajagopallan, Executive Vice President, Consumer Finance Division, IndusInd Bank; Kaushik Madhavan, Vice President, Mobility, Frost & Sullivan South Asia; Banwari Lal Sharma, CEO, CarWale; and Deepangshu Dev Sarmah, Editor, Mobility Outlook, Carwale.

