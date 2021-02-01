CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches
    • Home
    • News
    • Production-ready Mahindra TUV300 facelift spied; likely to be called Bolero Neo

    Production-ready Mahindra TUV300 facelift spied; likely to be called Bolero Neo

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    686 Views
    Production-ready Mahindra TUV300 facelift spied; likely to be called Bolero Neo

    - New spy images reveal the production-ready 2021 Mahindra TUV300 facelift

    - The model is likely to be launched in India soon

    Mahindra has been working on the facelifted TUV300, evident from the multiple spotting of test-mules. Now, a new set of images shared on the web reveals an uncamouflaged unit of the model, hinting at the new details.

    Mahindra TUV300 Plus Facelift BS6 Right Side View

    As seen in the spy image, the Mahindra TUV300 facelift, which could be christened as the Bolero Neo, features a reworked fascia that includes a new grille with six chrome-finished vertical slats, revised front bumper with a larger air dam, new fog lights, redesigned headlamps, and a new set of alloy wheels. The model in question misses out on the roof rails.

    The spy images of the BS6 Mahindra TUV300 facelift do not reveal the interior, although the model is expected to receive updates in the form of a few feature additions, if any. Reports suggest that the unit seen in the images here was spotted during a TVC shoot, hinting that the launch might take place soon.

    Mahindra TUV300 Plus Facelift BS6 Right Rear Three Quarter

    Under the hood, the new Mahindra Bolero Neo could be powered by a BS6-compliant version of the 1.5-litre, three-cylinder, mHawk 100 diesel engine that produced 100bhp and 240Nm of torque in the BS4 state-of-tune. A five-speed manual unit is likely to be standard while an AMT unit could be offered as an option. Once launched, the model will rival the Kia Sonet, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Mahindra XUV300, Tata Nexon, Nissan Magnite, and the upcoming Renault Kiger.

    Image Source

    Mahindra New TUV300 BS6 Image
    Mahindra New TUV300 BS6
    ₹ 8.00 - 11.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    • Mahindra
    • New TUV300 BS6
    • Mahindra New TUV300 BS6
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Loading...

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    • mahindra-cars
    • other brands
    Mahindra Thar

    Mahindra Thar

    ₹ 10.00 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Mahindra-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • upcoming cars
    • popular cars
    Tata Safari

    Tata Safari

    ₹ 18.00 - 23.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - February 2021 (Tentative)
    All Upcoming Cars