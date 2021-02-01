Production-ready Mahindra TUV300 facelift spied; likely to be called Bolero Neo

- New spy images reveal the production-ready 2021 Mahindra TUV300 facelift

- The model is likely to be launched in India soon

Mahindra has been working on the facelifted TUV300, evident from the multiple spotting of test-mules. Now, a new set of images shared on the web reveals an uncamouflaged unit of the model, hinting at the new details.

As seen in the spy image, the Mahindra TUV300 facelift, which could be christened as the Bolero Neo, features a reworked fascia that includes a new grille with six chrome-finished vertical slats, revised front bumper with a larger air dam, new fog lights, redesigned headlamps, and a new set of alloy wheels. The model in question misses out on the roof rails.

The spy images of the BS6 Mahindra TUV300 facelift do not reveal the interior, although the model is expected to receive updates in the form of a few feature additions, if any. Reports suggest that the unit seen in the images here was spotted during a TVC shoot, hinting that the launch might take place soon.

Under the hood, the new Mahindra Bolero Neo could be powered by a BS6-compliant version of the 1.5-litre, three-cylinder, mHawk 100 diesel engine that produced 100bhp and 240Nm of torque in the BS4 state-of-tune. A five-speed manual unit is likely to be standard while an AMT unit could be offered as an option. Once launched, the model will rival the Kia Sonet, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Mahindra XUV300, Tata Nexon, Nissan Magnite, and the upcoming Renault Kiger.

Image Source