    2021 Maruti Suzuki Dzire VXI spied with updated infotainment system

    2021 Maruti Suzuki Dzire VXI spied with updated infotainment system

    Nikhil Puthran

    2021 Maruti Suzuki Dzire VXI spied with updated infotainment system

    - Borrows familiar infotainment unit from the Ertiga

    - Change is limited to the feature update

    - Upcoming Swift facelift likely to get similar feature update in the VXI variant 

    Maruti Suzuki’s popular selling compact sedan, the Dzire has received a new feature update. The second from the base, the VXI variant has been spotted at the dealership featuring a new dashboard infotainment system. Interestingly, this is a familiar unit sourced from the Ertiga MPV. Maruti Suzuki is yet to officially announce the latest feature addition. We expect the latest feature addition to find a way to the upcoming Maruti Suzuki Swift facelift, in the VXI variant option. 

    Infotainment System

    The new infotainment system in the Dzire VXI variant offers functions such as manual volume up/down, radio, media, track change, and more. Changes in the 2021 Dzire VXI variant is limited to the new infotainment unit and the trim continues to offer standard feature equipment such as manual AC and electrically adjustable ORVMs. As for safety, it gets standard equipment such as dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, speed sensing alerts, rear parking sensors, and drive and co-driver seat belt alert.

    Mechanically, the updated Maruti Suzuki Dzire VXI variant continues to be powered by the 1.2-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine that produces 89bhp and 113Nm of torque. This engine is available in a five-speed manual and five-speed AMT option.

    Maruti Suzuki
    DZire
    Maruti Suzuki Dzire
